Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'World War IV will be fought with...'

Professor Albert Einstein had once famously said, "I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones." While some appreciated Einstein's remark as "words of wisdom, many others called it great "predictions."

Albert Einstein had said this during a 1949 interview with journalist Alfred Werner for Liberal Judaism, a Jewish magazine published in the United States.

The remark appeared in an article titled: “The Real Problem Is in the Hearts of Men” (1949). However, similar versions had circulated widely in the late 1940s, attributed to other figures as well, a report claimed.

In that interview, Einstein was discussing the dangers of nuclear weapons and the destructive potential of future wars after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

What he suggested in this famous quote, or, in fact, 'warning', was the idea that a nuclear war would collapse civilisation back to primitive violence.

The message remains: modern war risks ending history’s progress, the report claimed.

Why does Albert Einstein's quote matter now? The world is on the edge. Israel and Hamas are fighting in Gaza. Russia is fighting Ukraine. Pakistan and Afghanistan are blasting each other off. And the latest to add to the atrocities is Israel-US vs Iran in the Middle East.

All these conflicts, including the ones which seemingly remain stable as of now but are ready to re-ignite as soon as there's a violation (such as Thailand-Cambodia border conflict), have led to uncertainty.

US President Donald Trump had earlier warned of World War three. It was in 2024, when Iran-backed Hezbollah had launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel.

Many also believe that a nuclear weapon is likely to be used in a war in the next five years. The Politico Poll, as reported The Week, revealed that at least one in three people in the US, UK, France and Canada believe a nuclear weapon is likely or very likely to be used in a war in the next five years.