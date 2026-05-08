Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: ‘There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of…’

"There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that's your own self." This quote from Aldous Huxley still motivates many people across the globe.

The quote simply means that while people try to change the world, society, and other people around them, there is only one entity they can control and make changes – it's themselves. Self-improvement and self-development include many aspects, but personal growth and becoming aware of oneself is the most critical.

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Relevance of the Quote to Modern Times In the modern era, when people experience stress due to work, competition, social media pressure, and personal issues, there are always excuses for not being able to change something or solve a problem. According to psychologists and experts, self-improvement makes it possible to feel confident, be disciplined, and develop an emotionally healthy personality.

The meaning of the quote is to motivate people to work on themselves instead of focusing on situations, that seem to be uncontrollable all the time. Simple steps like learning something new, improving communication skills, exercising, eating healthy foods, and cultivating positive thinking might result in significant changes within one's personality.

Who was Aldous Huxley? Aldous Huxley was a British writer, essayist, and philosopher who was best known for his novel Brave New World. Born in 1894 to a prominent intellectual family, Huxley was widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century. Through his work, he explored themes like power, freedom, and technology. Much of his work revolved around warning people about how societies can surrender their independence when they idolise people in power.

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Early life and education Aldous Huxley was born into a well-known intellectual family in England. He was the grandson of famous biologist Thomas Henry Huxley and the son of writer and editor Leonard Huxley. His brothers also became leading figures in science, including physiologist Andrew Fielding Huxley and biologist Julian Huxley.

Huxley studied at Eton College, where he faced a major health challenge after developing keratitis, an eye disease that left him partially blind. Despite his poor eyesight, he continued his education and later graduated from Balliol College in 1916.

The same year he completed his studies, Huxley released his first book. He later worked for the literary magazine Athenaeum between 1919 and 1921. After leaving the publication, he focused mainly on writing novels and essays.

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For several years, Huxley spent much of his life in Italy before eventually moving to California in the late 1930s.

Rise as a major novelist Huxley gained recognition as an important literary figure with the publication of Crome Yellow in 1921 and Antic Hay in 1923. Both novels sharply criticised and humorously portrayed the intellectual and literary circles of England during that period.

He continued exploring similar themes in later works such as Those Barren Leaves (1925) and Point Counter Point (1928), further strengthening his reputation as one of the leading writers of his generation.