Quote of the day by Alfred Hitchcock: ‘There is something more important than logic…’

Quote of the Day: “There is something more important than logic: imagination.” — Alfred Hitchcock Legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, widely known as the “Master of Suspense”, believed that storytelling was driven not just by reason but by creativity. One of his most enduring lines — “There is something more important than logic: imagination.” — continues to resonate decades after his films first captivated audiences.

The quote reflects Hitchcock’s core philosophy of cinema and storytelling. Throughout his career, the director argued that emotional impact mattered more than strict realism. His films often bent logic deliberately, allowing suspense, fear and curiosity to guide viewers instead. The statement has since become one of his most frequently cited reflections on creativity and artistic thinking.

Why Hitchcock valued imagination Hitchcock’s filmmaking style was built on the idea that audiences respond emotionally before they respond intellectually. Rather than focusing only on believable plots, he prioritised atmosphere, tension and psychological engagement. For him, imagination allowed filmmakers to create experiences that felt true even when events on screen were improbable.

This approach explains why many of his classics — including Psycho, Vertigo and Rear Window — rely heavily on mood and visual storytelling rather than lengthy explanations. Hitchcock himself often emphasised that cinema should communicate visually whenever possible, using images to spark the viewer’s imagination instead of relying solely on dialogue.

The quote also connects closely to his broader belief that suspense works best when audiences imagine danger before it appears. By leaving certain details unseen, he allowed viewers to participate mentally in the story, making fear more powerful than anything shown directly on screen.

A philosophy beyond film Although rooted in filmmaking, Hitchcock’s words have gained wider cultural meaning. The line is frequently used in discussions about creativity, education and innovation, where imagination is seen as a force that pushes ideas beyond rigid reasoning. Collections of Hitchcock’s sayings often place the quote alongside his observations on drama and storytelling, reinforcing how central imagination was to his worldview.

Creative professionals often interpret the quote as a reminder that logic explains the world, but imagination changes it. Writers, designers and artists continue to reference the line as encouragement to take risks and explore unconventional ideas.

Why the quote still matters today In an era shaped by data, algorithms and analytical thinking, Hitchcock’s words offer a counterpoint. They suggest that innovation depends not only on structure or rules but on the ability to envision possibilities that do not yet exist.

More than four decades after his death in 1980, Hitchcock’s influence remains visible across cinema and popular culture. His techniques — from building suspense through anticipation to trusting the audience’s imagination — are still studied in film schools around the world.