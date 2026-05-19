Quote of the day by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: ‘If you can’t tolerate critics, don’t do anything…’

Quote of the day: “If you can't tolerate critics, don't do anything new or interesting,” – Jeff Bezos.

Some quotes tend to be comforting while others push people toward ambition. This quote from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos does neither.

Instead, it points toward something more uncomfortable-- the price of originality.

What does it mean “If you can’t tolerate critics, don’t do anything new or interesting” is not really about criticism itself. It talks about understanding what naturally happens when someone attempts to create, challenge, or change something which is already existing. Interestingly, new ideas are rarely met with universal applause at first glance. They often arrive with doubt, resistance, mockery, and skepticism from the people.

Bezos' powerful line reflects that innovation and approval don't usually come together.

What makes the quote stand out is its directiveness. Jeff Bezos isn't appreciating criticism not urging people to be judged. He is pointing out that criticism is often evidence that something meaningful is taking place somewhere. It is somewhere applicable in his personal and professional life which is often criticised by people for various reasons.

His words of wisdom simply mean that safe decisions rarely attract strong reactions because they fit comfortably inside people's mind. But the moment a person creates something different, whether in business, art, leadership, or even personal life, they become visible. Visibility invites opinion which can be negative, positive or both.

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How it is relevant today The quote quietly challenges the obsession with universal validation in today's world. Many people delay ideas, silence themselves, or avoid taking risk because they fear being misunderstood or being criticised. Bezos suggests that fear itself may be the biggest obstacle to doing anything memorable.

At a deeper level, the quote is on courage, innovation, determination, and emotional endurance. Criticism is not always proof that someone is wrong. Sometimes it is proof that they moved before others, setting the path for others to follow.

Similarly, history is filled with creators, entrepreneurs, writers, and leaders who were doubted long before they went on to make a difference. The quote draws a line between constructive criticism and the impossible desire to please everyone. In many ways, Bezos says: the moment people stop risking criticism is often the moment they stop doing anything truly original.

Check more quotes by Jeff Bezos:

-"What's dangerous is not to evolve."

-“Your brand is what other people say about you when you’re not in the room.”

-“If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon. And if you’re not flexible, you’ll pound your head against the wall and you won’t see a different solution to a problem you’re trying to solve.”

-“People who are right most of the time are people who change their minds often.”

-“We are stubborn on vision. We are flexible on details….”

-“I wanted a woman who could get me out of a Third World prison. Life's too short to hang out with people who aren't resourceful.”

-“We can't be in survival mode. We have to be in growth mode.”

-“The great thing about fact-based decisions is that they overrule the hierarchy.”

-"Your margin is my opportunity”