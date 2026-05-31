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Quote of the day by Anaïs Nin: ‘Life shrinks or expands according to one’s courage’

The quote highlights the idea that life is not fixed. It can become smaller when people allow fear to control their decisions. At the same time, it can grow when they choose to take risks and embrace new possibilities.

Livemint
Updated31 May 2026, 10:03 PM IST
Quote of the day.
Quote of the day.
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“Life shrinks or expands according to one’s courage.”

— Anaïs Nin

In a world where many people struggle with uncertainty, self-doubt and fear of failure, Anaïs Nin's quote offers a simple but powerful message. It suggests that the quality and size of our lives depend largely on how willing we are to be brave.

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Fear can stop people from chasing opportunities, expressing their feelings or making important changes. Courage, however, can open doors to new experiences, relationships and achievements.

Understanding the meaning

The quote highlights the idea that life is not fixed. It can become smaller when people allow fear to control their decisions. At the same time, it can grow when they choose to take risks and embrace new possibilities.

Nin's message is not that courage removes fear. Instead, it shows that people can move forward even when fear is present.

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Key life lessons from the quote

1. Fear can limit opportunities

Many dreams remain unfulfilled because people are afraid of failure, rejection or criticism. Avoiding challenges may feel safe, but it can also prevent personal growth.

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2. Courage starts with small actions

Being brave does not always involve major decisions. Sometimes it means speaking honestly, trying something new or taking the first step towards a goal.

3. Growth requires discomfort

Most meaningful achievements come from situations that feel uncertain. Personal development often begins where comfort ends.

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4. Confidence follows courage

People often wait until they feel confident before acting. In reality, confidence is usually built through action and experience.

Who was Anaïs Nin?

Anaïs Nin was a French-born writer best known for her diaries, novels and essays. Her work explored themes such as identity, creativity, relationships and personal freedom. She remains one of the most influential literary voices on self-discovery and emotional honesty.

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Why the quote still resonates

The quote continues to connect with readers because many people face a choice between safety and possibility. Whether in relationships, careers or personal ambitions, courage often determines how much people grow and what opportunities they experience.

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Final thought

Anaïs Nin's words serve as a reminder that life expands when people are willing to face challenges and embrace change. Fear may narrow the world around us, but courage can make it wider, richer, and more meaningful.

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