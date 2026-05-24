Quote of the day by Anand Mahindra: ‘When you set the right targets, aspirations…’

“When you set the right targets, aspirations, and you work efficiently and diligently, the numbers happen.” — Anand Mahindra

At its core, LiveMin't quote of the day by Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, is about shifting your focus from the final result to the system that gets you there. Instead of obsessing over a specific, sometimes arbitrary endgame number, you pour your energy into setting high standards, designing a rock-solid process, and putting in the daily work.

If your input is high-quality and consistent, the output—the numbers—will take care of themselves as a natural byproduct.

What the quote means When Anand Mahindra says this, he is challenging the traditional, numbers-first approach to management. He breaks success down into three distinct layers:

Aspirations and Targets : This isn't about setting a vague goal like "I want to make a million dollars" or "I want to ace an exam." It is about establishing a larger, qualitative vision—defining the kind of excellence you want to achieve or the standard you want to set.

: This isn't about setting a vague goal like "I want to make a million dollars" or "I want to ace an exam." It is about establishing a larger, qualitative vision—defining the kind of excellence you want to achieve or the standard you want to set. Efficiency and Diligence : This is the execution phase. Efficiency means working smart, optimising your time, and removing friction or clutter from your routine. Diligence is the unglamorous, daily grind—showing up and doing the work even when enthusiasm wanes.

: This is the execution phase. Efficiency means working smart, optimising your time, and removing friction or clutter from your routine. Diligence is the unglamorous, daily grind—showing up and doing the work even when enthusiasm wanes. Numbers: Mahindra views numbers as a lagging indicator. Financial profits, high scores, or traffic metrics are just proofs of concept. They don't happen because you stared at a scoreboard; they happen because you played the game exceptionally well. How is it relevant today In modern productivity and business strategy, this philosophy aligns perfectly with the concept of building systems instead of just setting goals.

In professional and digital strategy context In today's fast-paced corporate or digital media landscapes, chasing raw numbers (like algorithmic traffic spikes, clicks, or short-term revenue metrics) often leads to burnout or a drop in quality.

If a team only focuses on hitting a monthly traffic target, they might resort to low-quality, clickbait tactics that damage their brand over time.

However, if the team instead focuses on the aspiration of becoming the most trusted, authoritative voice in their niche, while building an efficient, high-quality content pipeline (diligence), the search engines and audience naturally reward them. The traffic "happens" because the underlying value is undeniable.

In long-Term learning and competitive preparation When tackling a massive, months-long endeavour—such as mastering a complex curriculum or preparing for a highly competitive entrance exam like the CAT—focusing purely on the ultimate score can feel overwhelming and paralysing.

Obsessing Over the Score = Anxiety and Procrastination

vs.

Trusting the System ──> Daily Diligent Study ──> High Score

Constantly worrying about your mock percentiles or how many months are left can create intense anxiety. A bad score on a single practice test can derail your motivation because you are measuring your worth entirely by the current number.

However, if you set a high aspiration (mastering data interpretation, quantitative logic, or verbal comprehension), build a highly structured, efficient daily schedule that respects your energy limits, and execute it diligently every single morning.

When you focus entirely on fixing the gaps in your system, your performance scales up naturally. The final scorecard becomes an inevitability, not a roll of the dice.

When did he say it? Anand Mahindra said this in August 2014, during an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI). It was originally spoken in the context of the Mahindra Group's long-term business strategy.

When discussing the conglomerate's vision to become one of the world's most admired brands by 2020–21, he clarified that they intentionally avoided setting hard, top-down financial metrics:

“When you set the right targets, aspirations, and you work efficiently and diligently, the numbers happen. We never set financial targets, but we have very strong co-created aspirations. If we do become one of the most admired corporations or brands by 2020-21, it cannot happen without your financial results.”