Quote of the day by Andre Gide: ‘Everything has been said before but since nobody listens we have to…’

Quote of the day: “Everything has been said before, but since nobody listens we have to keep going back and beginning all over again.” — André Gide.

Truth is constant. It is never outdated. However, people tend to forget them. The above quote by French writer and Nobel laureate André Gide is an observation about human nature. Some of the common problems of our everyday lives are miscommunication, misinformation, impatience, arrogance, and the tendency to ignore wisdom. But these issues are not just about our generation. People have always known what honesty, kindness, discipline and humility are. The real problem has never been the absence of knowledge. Rather, the real problem lies in the absence of attention.

Who was André Gide? André Gide (1869–1951) was one of France's most influential writers and thinkers. He was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1947 for his exploration of morality, freedom and the complexities of human character. Throughout his writings in the form of essays, novels and journals, Gide questioned accepted beliefs and encouraged people to think independently rather than blindly following convention and thoughts.

Here, the quote is also in line with his recurring observations. It is saying that humanity often ignores lessons it already knows, forcing every generation to rediscover them from scratch.

What does the quote mean? The quote might appear cynical, but it is surprisingly hopeful.

Gide isn't suggesting that ideas are worthless because they've been said before. Instead, he reminded people that wisdom only matters when someone is willing to hear it.

Parents repeat the same advice to children. Teachers explain the same concepts every year. Leaders keep reminding societies about integrity, empathy and responsibility. Doctors repeatedly stress healthy eating, exercise and preventive care. Financial experts continue to advocate saving early and avoiding unnecessary debt. All of this information already exists.

The challenge is that listening is different from just hearing. In fact, listening and obeying are much harder than hearing.

People often believe advice only after experiencing the consequences of ignoring it in the first place. Every generation thinks its problems are unprecedented, only to discover that someone had already written about them decades. They only listen to it after it happens to them, despite being warned.

Why it is relevant today? Ironically, this quote is a reminder of everything we do in today's time, where we have unlimited information.

Every answer is available within seconds. Podcasts, books, newsletters, social media and AI tools constantly produce new content. Yet we tend to be confused. Why?

We tend to be confused not because of the abundance of information but due to a lack of understanding.

Algorithms reward novelty, while wisdom usually sounds repetitive. Common advice like be patient, communicate honestly, manage money wisely, take care of your health, and respect others rarely gets noticed because they aren't new. But they are true.

We often mistake repetition for irrelevance.

This is when Gide reminds us that repetition is necessary because people often stop paying attention. This is because we, as human beings, don't learn only through information. We learn through time and experiences.

Advice that feels boring at 20 may suddenly become profound at 40. The sentence we once ignored becomes the lesson after making mistakes. That's why mentors, books and great teachers tend to repeat themselves.

Life lessons from this quote 1. Never dismiss an old lesson simply because you've heard it before.

2. Repetition is not a weakness.

3. Information isn't transformation.

4. Stay teachable.

5. Every generation must rediscover wisdom.

Gide's words challenge today's obsession with finding the next big idea. Perhaps the answer isn't discovering something new, but finally paying attention to what has already been told.

The quote offers comfort to anyone whose work involves guiding others. Teachers, parents, journalists, doctors and leaders often wonder whether their words make any difference. Gide reminds them that repeating the truth isn't a failure. It is part of the responsibility.