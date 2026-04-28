Quote of the Day by Andre Gide: ‘It is better to be hated for what you are than…’

“It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.” ― Andre Gide

LiveMint's quote of the day by André Gide is a radical defence of authenticity over social validation. It suggests that the internal peace of being true to oneself is more valuable than the external comfort of being accepted for a version of yourself that doesn't exist.

What does it mean? At its heart, the quote highlights a specific type of psychological exhaustion: the "imposter" burden.

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Hollow victory of false love : When you are loved for "what you are not," that love never actually reaches you. It reaches the mask you’ve created. This creates a deep sense of isolation because, even in a room full of admirers, you know they don't truly see you.

: When you are loved for "what you are not," that love never actually reaches you. It reaches the mask you’ve created. This creates a deep sense of isolation because, even in a room full of admirers, you know they don't truly see you. Integrity of being hated: Being hated for "what you are" is certainly painful, but it is honest. It means you are standing firmly in your own reality. There is a certain power in knowing that while someone may dislike you, they at least know exactly who they are disliking. Relevance Today This sentiment is arguably more relevant now than when Gide wrote it, particularly due to the "performative" nature of modern life.

Social Media "Curation" Trap: Digital platforms often reward us for projecting a curated, idealised version of our lives. We chase "likes" and "follows" (forms of digital love) for a persona that is often polished and filtered. Gide’s quote serves as a reminder that a thousand likes for a fake persona are worth less than one genuine connection based on your actual, messy reality.

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Workplace Culture and "Masking": In professional environments, there is often pressure to conform to a specific corporate identity.

The Cost: "Masking" or suppressing your true personality to fit in can lead to burnout and imposter syndrome.

The Relevance: Modern leadership trends are shifting toward authentic leadership, where showing vulnerability and true personality is seen as a strength that builds real trust, rather than the "perfect" but distant facade of the past.

"Cancel Culture" Context: In an era where public opinion can shift instantly, the fear of being "hated" is at an all-time high. Gide’s philosophy suggests that trying to please everyone by being a "chameleon" is a losing game. If you are going to face criticism anyway—which is almost a certainty in the digital age—it is better that the criticism be based on your actual convictions rather than a failed attempt to appease the crowd.

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Nuanced Perspective While Gide champions total honesty, it’s worth noting a modern counter-argument: Contextual Identity.

We often play different roles—parent, professional, friend, citizen. Not every environment requires our "rawest" self. The challenge today isn't necessarily to be 100% "unfiltered" at all times, but to ensure that the core of who we are isn't sacrificed just to maintain the approval of people who don't truly know us.

The Takeaway: Being true to yourself doesn't guarantee a "happy" life in terms of popularity, but it guarantees an integrated life where your internal reality matches your external one.

Where does the quote come from? The quote appears in Gide's book “Autumn Leaves”, published in 1950, just a year before his death.

Unlike his earlier experimental novels like The Counterfeiters, this book is a collection of reflective essays and memoirs. It serves as a "spiritual autobiography" where Gide looks back on his life from the perspective of an old man.

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When Gide wrote these words, he wasn't just being poetic; he was summarising his entire life's mission. He had been "hated" by the Church, by political groups (he briefly flirted with Communism and then famously denounced it), and by social traditionalists.

For Gide, the quote was a hard-won realisation:

He spent decades wearing the "mask" of a traditional, married bourgeois man while struggling with his true identity. By the time he wrote Autumn Leaves, he had decided that the exhaustion of pretending was far worse than the stigma of being himself.

In short, the quote is his "final word" on a life spent choosing the difficult truth over a comfortable lie.

Who is André Gide André Gide (1869–1951) was a giant of 20th-century French literature and the winner of the 1947 Nobel Prize in Literature. He is best remembered as a "reflective rebel"—a writer who spent his life challenging the strict moral and religious codes of his upbringing in favour of radical intellectual honesty.

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He championed the idea that one must follow one's own nature, even if it leads to social scandal. He was one of the first major European intellectuals to write openly about his homosexuality (notably in Corydon and his autobiography If It Die...), which made him a polarising figure in conservative France.

His work often dealt with the tension between Protestant discipline (which he was raised with) and sensual freedom. He was also a staunch critic of French colonialism after travelling through Africa.