Quote of the Day by Andrew Carnegie: ‘No man becomes rich unless…’

There is also a strategic lesson here for leaders. Carnegie’s line does not mean charity must come only after profit. It means durable profit usually follows value creation. The best companies do not merely extract margin; they build products people need, create opportunity for employees, and leave customers better off than before. In that sense, the quote anticipates modern language around stakeholder value by more than a century. Carnegie’s own “Gospel of Wealth” made that moral duty explicit by arguing that those who accumulate large fortunes have an obligation to deploy them for social benefit.