Quote of the Day by Anne Hathaway: 'Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but…'

“Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life.” — Anne Hathaway
The LiveMint's quote of the day by Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is a profound commentary on the modern conflict between living for external validation versus internal satisfaction. It touches on the human tendency to romanticise struggle and drama while overlooking the value of peace.
In essence, she is identifying a fundamental trade-off: You can either curate a life that looks exciting and dramatic to others, or you can build a life that feels peaceful and sustainable for yourself. You rarely get both.
This sentiment is perhaps more relevant in 2026 than when it was first spoken, largely due to the digital landscape and the current pace of life.
In short, Hathaway’s words are a permission slip to stop performing and start living. It encourages us to prioritise sustainability over spectacle.
Anne Hathaway shared this sentiment during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.
The quote, "Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life," was part of her reflections on her marriage to Adam Shulman and the grounded, stable nature of their relationship compared to the more tumultuous, high-profile romances she had experienced in the past.
At the time, Hathaway was discussing how her perspective on love and partnership had matured. Having navigated the intense public scrutiny and emotional turbulence of earlier relationships—most notably her high-profile breakup with Raffaello Follieri—she found that the "mellow" and low-key dynamic she shared with Shulman provided a sense of peace and security that was far more fulfilling than the dramatic highs and lows often romanticised in the media.
By contrasting "a good story" (which often relies on conflict, volatility, and external drama for public consumption) with "a good life" (which relies on internal contentment, trust, and companionship), Hathaway was articulating her shift toward prioritizing emotional health and long-term happiness over the superficial excitement that typically generates headlines. The quote has since become one of her most cited observations on adult relationships and the trade-offs between living for the public gaze versus living for oneself.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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