Quote of the Day by Anne Lamott: ‘Almost everything will work again if you unplug it’ — life lessons on rest and burnout

Anne Lamott’s quote, “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you,” is a witty but deeply comforting reminder that human beings also need pauses.

The line turns a familiar technology habit into a life lesson: when something stops functioning, sometimes the first answer is not force, panic or replacement, but rest. For modern readers dealing with burnout, digital fatigue, emotional overload and constant pressure, Lamott’s words feel especially relevant.

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” — Anne Lamott

The quote is widely attributed to Anne Lamott and is often shared as a lesson in rest, recovery and self-care.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does Anne Lamott's quote about unplugging teach us about rest? ⌵ Anne Lamott's quote emphasizes that taking breaks is essential for recovery and perspective. Just as devices need to be unplugged to function again, humans also need to pause to recharge and prevent burnout. 2 Why is the message of Anne Lamott's quote important for modern readers? ⌵ The quote resonates today because many individuals experience constant digital fatigue and stress. It serves as a reminder that rest is not a sign of weakness but a necessary aspect of maintaining our well-being. 3 How can I apply the lesson from Lamott's quote in my daily life? ⌵ You can incorporate the lesson by scheduling short breaks during the day, disconnecting from screens, and practicing mindfulness to create space for reflection and recovery in your routine. 4 What life lesson can we learn from Lamott's view on burnout and productivity? ⌵ A key lesson from Lamott's view is that burnout should not be viewed as a badge of honor. Instead, recognizing our limits and understanding the importance of rest can lead to better health and productivity. 5 How does Lamott's quote relate to taking breaks in work and relationships? ⌵ In work and relationships, Lamott's quote highlights that brief pauses can improve decision-making and prevent reactive responses, allowing for more thoughtful and compassionate interactions.

Quote of the day today and why it matters Anne Lamott’s quote matters because it gives people permission to pause.

When a phone, laptop, router or machine stops working, people often know what to do: switch it off, disconnect it, wait for a while and restart. But when people themselves feel exhausted, overwhelmed or emotionally stuck, they often keep pushing harder.

Lamott’s line gently challenges that habit. It suggests that we may not always be broken. Sometimes, we are simply overloaded.

In simple terms, her message is: before you assume you are failing, try resting.

Meaning behind the quote The quote means that rest is not weakness. It is repair.

To “unplug” means more than switching off a device. It can mean stepping away from constant work, noise, screens, comparison, arguments, deadlines, social media, overthinking or emotional pressure.

Lamott uses humour to make a serious point. Human beings are not machines, but even machines need resets. If we keep running without pause, we may begin to mistake exhaustion for failure, irritation for truth and burnout for normal life.

The quote reminds us that recovery is not a luxury. It is part of functioning well.

Life lessons from Anne Lamott’s quote Rest can restore perspective : When the mind is tired, even small problems can feel impossible. A short pause can help restore clarity.

: When the mind is tired, even small problems can feel impossible. A short pause can help restore clarity. Burnout is not a badge of honour : Being constantly exhausted does not prove dedication. It may simply prove that the system needs care.

: Being constantly exhausted does not prove dedication. It may simply prove that the system needs care. Unplugging can be emotional, not just digital : Sometimes the reset we need is not only from screens. It is from pressure, guilt, noise, comparison and the need to be available all the time.

: Sometimes the reset we need is not only from screens. It is from pressure, guilt, noise, comparison and the need to be available all the time. You are allowed to pause before you respond: In work, relationships and daily stress, a pause can prevent reactive decisions. Sometimes stepping away briefly helps us return with more patience and kindness.

In work, relationships and daily stress, a pause can prevent reactive decisions. Sometimes stepping away briefly helps us return with more patience and kindness. Small breaks can prevent bigger breakdowns: Lamott’s phrase “for a few minutes” is important. She is not saying every problem disappears instantly. She is saying that small pauses can stop overload from becoming collapse. Who is Anne Lamott? Anne Lamott is an American novelist and nonfiction writer known for her honesty, humour, and reflections on writing, faith, recovery, motherhood, hope, and everyday struggles.

Her best-known works include Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life, Operating Instructions, Travelling Mercies, Some Assembly Required, and Almost Everything: Notes on Hope and Somehow: Thoughts on Love.

Lamott’s writing is often loved because it feels human and unpolished in the best way. She writes about imperfection, fear, faith, grief and hope without pretending that life is simple.

Anne Lamott’s influence and legacy Anne Lamott’s influence lies in her ability to make tired, anxious and imperfect people feel seen. Her writing often combines humour with spiritual honesty. She does not offer polished perfection. She offers survival, tenderness and the courage to begin again.

Her famous “bird by bird” lesson has become a phrase for taking difficult work one small step at a time. This quote carries a similar spirit. It does not ask people to fix everything at once. It simply says: pause, unplug, breathe and return.

That is why Lamott’s words continue to resonate. They make rest feel practical, not indulgent.

Why this quote still connects with modern readers This quote connects today because many people are overstimulated and under-rested. Work messages, social media, news alerts, deadlines and emotional expectations keep people constantly switched on.

Lamott’s quote feels timely because it does not demand a dramatic life change. It begins with something small: unplug for a few minutes.

For anyone dealing with stress, screen fatigue, creative block, anxiety, exhaustion or emotional heaviness, the line offers a gentle truth: you may not need to quit everything; you may need to disconnect long enough to hear yourself again.

Relevance of the quote in work, relationships and daily life In work, the quote reminds us that constant effort without pause can reduce focus and decision-making. A short reset can help people return with better judgment.

In relationships, it teaches that stepping away briefly can prevent harsh words. Sometimes the healthiest response is not an immediate reaction, but a pause that allows calm to return.

In daily life, Lamott’s quote can become a simple practice: close the laptop, keep the phone aside, take a walk, breathe deeply, drink water, sit quietly or sleep before deciding that everything is falling apart.

Final thought Anne Lamott’s quote, “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you,” is a timeless lesson on rest and recovery.

It reminds us that exhaustion is not always a personal failure. Sometimes, it is a signal.