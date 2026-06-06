Quote of the day by Anthony Perkins in Alfred Hitchcock's controversial hit: 'A boy's best friend is his…'

Quote of the day: “A boy's best friend is his mother,” - Anthony Perkins’ Norman Bates.

The above controversial line is from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, a massive commercial hit and a cultural phenomenon.

The lines are from the film’s famous parlour scene, where Norman Bates (played by Perkins) shares sandwiches with Marion Crane ( played by Janet Leigh) inside the Bates Motel. The setting itself gets strangely uncomfortable. Norman is surrounded by stuffed birds and taxidermied animals, seemingly both ordinary and deeply unsettling for him. As Marion gently suggests that Norman should consider putting his overbearing mother “someplace” where she can receive care, his demeanour suddenly changes. The shy, awkward charm turns into stiffness. Lowering his voice, he delivers the iconic line: “A boy’s best friend is his mother.”

Advertisement

At first glance, it sounds almost sentimental. It seems to be the kind of statement one might associate with loyalty, affection or family values. Yet Hitchcock transforms a seemingly harmless sentence into one of the most disturbing moments in film history.

What it mean? On the surface, Norman’s statement appears to reflect devotion. He presents himself as a lonely young man whose life revolves around caring for his ageing mother. The quote suggests that family bonds, particularly the relationship between a mother and son, can provide a sacred companionship when the rest of the world feels distant or hostile.

For a first-time viewer, the line may even evoke sympathy. Norman appears trapped by responsibility, isolated from society and unable to pursue a normal life. His words almost unveil his vulnerability rather than menace. They paint the picture of someone who has chosen duty over personal freedom.

Advertisement

Also Read | Alfred Hitchcock’s quote on what makes a film worth watching still resonates

Viewed this way, the quote becomes a reflection on loneliness and emotional dependence. It suggests that in moments of isolation, people often cling most tightly to the relationships that define their sense of belonging.

Deeper meaning The true brilliance of the dialogue is that it means something else once the audience understands the twist in the plot.

On a deeper level, the statement is not about love but about obsession, identity and psychological imprisonment. With time, his mother becomes the dominant force behind his existence.

The lines between Norman's own identity and hers have eased, which makes it terrifying. It quotes reflect what might be an outcome of unhealthy attachment as one loses their individuality. Such bonds become emotional captivity rather than true companionship.

Advertisement

The scene demonstrates one of horror cinema’s most effective techniques: making something familiar feel unfamiliar. A mother-son bond is ordinarily associated with love, care and protection. Hitchcock twists that expectation, turning a universally recognised relationship into a source of dread.

How it is relevant today? More than six decades after Psycho was released, the quote remains surprisingly relevant in current times.

Modern life often focuses on building close relationships. It also raises the importance of boundaries in life. Whether in families, friendships, romantic relationships or even workplaces, humans tend to grow dependent on another person, sometimes even losing their own identity.

The quote is also relatable in an age where loneliness is increasingly becoming common. Many individuals struggle to balance connection with independence. While support systems are necessary in life, growth in life can only come from independence.

Advertisement

The line speaks to the danger of allowing any single influence, whether a person, ideology or belief system, to dominate an individual's thinking. The inability to develop an independent opinion or thought can leave people vulnerable to manipulation, stagnation and even emotional distress.

Lessons to learn One lesson to learn from the quote is the importance of maintaining healthy boundaries. Strong relationships are valuable. However, nothing should come at the expense of personal identity and peace.

Another takeaway is the need for self-awareness. People often fail to notice when admiration, loyalty or affection turn into unhealthy dependence, manipulation or distress. Recognising these patterns early can prevent emotional imbalance later.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.