Quote of the day by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: ‘Love does not consist in gazing at each other…'

“Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry The quote is often linked to Airman’s Odyssey, an English-language collection of Saint-Exupéry’s aviation writings.

Meaning of the quote Saint-Exupéry’s quote challenges a narrow idea of romance. Love is not only about admiration, attraction or looking intensely at one another. Those moments matter, but they are not enough to sustain a life together. Lasting love needs shared direction: values, dreams, responsibilities, priorities and a vision of what two people are building.

The deeper lesson is that a relationship cannot survive only on emotion. It also needs alignment. Two people may love each other deeply and still struggle if they are walking toward completely different futures — different ideas of family, money, ambition, lifestyle, faith, freedom, loyalty or growth.

This does not mean both partners must be identical. Saint-Exupéry’s line is not about sameness; it is about companionship. The strongest relationships allow two different people to stand side by side and face life as a team.

Why this quote resonates The quote feels especially relevant today because modern relationships are often pulled in many directions: career pressure, relocation, digital distraction, financial stress, social media comparison, family expectations and changing ideas of commitment. In such a world, simply “feeling love” may not be enough unless couples also talk honestly about where their life is going.

Relationship experts often describe shared meaning as an important part of long-term connection. The Gottman Institute says that sharing a common dream or vision can help couples keep perspective and focus on the bigger picture rather than only on day-to-day irritations.

That is exactly what Saint-Exupéry’s quote captures. Love becomes more stable when two people are not just asking, “Do we love each other?” but also, “What are we looking toward together?”

How you can implement this 1. Discuss the future honestly: Talk about what each of you wants from life — career, family, money, home, freedom, travel, responsibility and personal growth.

2. Create shared rituals: Build small habits that make you feel like a team: morning tea, evening walks, weekly check-ins, monthly dates or shared reading.

3. Define common values: Choose three values you both want the relationship to protect, such as respect, loyalty, honesty, kindness, ambition or peace.

4. Stop making love only about intensity: Do not judge the relationship only by romance or excitement. Notice whether you also feel supported, respected and aligned.

5. Face problems together: Replace “you versus me” with “us versus the issue” during conflict, especially around money, family, work pressure or emotional distance.

6. Review your direction regularly: Every few months, ask: “Are we still moving toward the same kind of life, and what needs adjusting?”

Who was Antoine de Saint-Exupéry? Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, born in Lyon, France, in 1900, was a writer, aviator and poet whose life joined literary imagination with the danger and wonder of early aviation. He worked as a pioneering airmail pilot across Europe, Africa and South America, experiences that shaped books such as Southern Mail, Night Flight and Wind, Sand and Stars.

His most famous work, The Little Prince, became one of the world’s most beloved philosophical fables. Britannica notes that Saint-Exupéry used aviation as a way to explore human solidarity, responsibility and courage.