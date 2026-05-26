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Quote of the day by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: ‘Love does not consist in gazing at each other…'

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s quote on love reveals why shared dreams, direction and emotional understanding matter in lasting relationships.

Livemint
Published26 May 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Quote of the day by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Quote of the day by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry(Wikimedia Commons)
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“Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.”

— Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The quote is often linked to Airman’s Odyssey, an English-language collection of Saint-Exupéry’s aviation writings.

Meaning of the quote

Saint-Exupéry’s quote challenges a narrow idea of romance. Love is not only about admiration, attraction or looking intensely at one another. Those moments matter, but they are not enough to sustain a life together. Lasting love needs shared direction: values, dreams, responsibilities, priorities and a vision of what two people are building.

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The deeper lesson is that a relationship cannot survive only on emotion. It also needs alignment. Two people may love each other deeply and still struggle if they are walking toward completely different futures — different ideas of family, money, ambition, lifestyle, faith, freedom, loyalty or growth.

This does not mean both partners must be identical. Saint-Exupéry’s line is not about sameness; it is about companionship. The strongest relationships allow two different people to stand side by side and face life as a team.

Why this quote resonates

The quote feels especially relevant today because modern relationships are often pulled in many directions: career pressure, relocation, digital distraction, financial stress, social media comparison, family expectations and changing ideas of commitment. In such a world, simply “feeling love” may not be enough unless couples also talk honestly about where their life is going.

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Relationship experts often describe shared meaning as an important part of long-term connection. The Gottman Institute says that sharing a common dream or vision can help couples keep perspective and focus on the bigger picture rather than only on day-to-day irritations.

That is exactly what Saint-Exupéry’s quote captures. Love becomes more stable when two people are not just asking, “Do we love each other?” but also, “What are we looking toward together?”

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How you can implement this

1. Discuss the future honestly: Talk about what each of you wants from life — career, family, money, home, freedom, travel, responsibility and personal growth.

2. Create shared rituals: Build small habits that make you feel like a team: morning tea, evening walks, weekly check-ins, monthly dates or shared reading.

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3. Define common values: Choose three values you both want the relationship to protect, such as respect, loyalty, honesty, kindness, ambition or peace.

4. Stop making love only about intensity: Do not judge the relationship only by romance or excitement. Notice whether you also feel supported, respected and aligned.

5. Face problems together: Replace “you versus me” with “us versus the issue” during conflict, especially around money, family, work pressure or emotional distance.

6. Review your direction regularly: Every few months, ask: “Are we still moving toward the same kind of life, and what needs adjusting?”

Who was Antoine de Saint-Exupéry?

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, born in Lyon, France, in 1900, was a writer, aviator and poet whose life joined literary imagination with the danger and wonder of early aviation. He worked as a pioneering airmail pilot across Europe, Africa and South America, experiences that shaped books such as Southern Mail, Night Flight and Wind, Sand and Stars.

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His most famous work, The Little Prince, became one of the world’s most beloved philosophical fables. Britannica notes that Saint-Exupéry used aviation as a way to explore human solidarity, responsibility and courage.

(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)

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