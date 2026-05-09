Quote of the day by Anton Chekhov: ‘Knowledge is of no value unless you…’

Renowned Russian playwright and author Anton Chekhov has inspired readers across generations with his wise words about the importance of action. The popular quote, “Knowledge is of no value unless you put it into practice,” remains highly relevant in today’s fast-changing world, where information is available at the click of a button.
This phrase makes a simple but important point — knowledge should not only be acquired but also put into practice. Experts agree that knowledge becomes truly useful only when it is applied in real-life situations. Students preparing for examinations, professionals building careers, and others consider the practical application of knowledge to be a crucial step towards success.
Chekhov's wise words are particularly relevant in today’s environment, where people have endless opportunities to access new information from various sources. However, without practical application, many fail to make proper use of their skills and knowledge. The quote encourages people to move beyond theory and apply what they learn in their daily lives.
Education specialists believe that practical learning improves understanding and confidence. For instance, a student studying science gains better knowledge through experiments, while a business professional develops expertise through hands-on experience. In the same way, qualities such as leadership, discipline, and creativity become meaningful only when practised regularly.
Anton Chekhov was born on January 29, 1860, in Taganrog, a port city located on the Sea of Azov in southern Russia. He was the third among six children in the family. His father worked as a grocer and painter and was known for his strict religious beliefs and unpredictable temperament. Reports from Chekhov’s early life suggest that his father treated the children harshly and created a difficult environment at home.
Like English novelist Charles Dickens, Chekhov experienced financial struggles from a young age. In 1875, his father fled to Moscow with the family to escape mounting debts and creditors, while the young Chekhov remained in Taganrog for three more years to complete his education.
During this period, he supported himself by taking private tutoring lessons, selling short humorous sketches to newspapers, and even catching and selling goldfinches for money. Despite his own hardships, Chekhov regularly sent financial support to his family in Moscow whenever possible.
“Don't tell me the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on broken glass.”
“Perhaps man has a hundred senses, and when he dies only the five senses that we know perish with him, and the other ninety-five remain alive.”
“Any idiot can face a crisis; it's this day-to-day living that wears you out.”
“The role of the artist is to ask questions, not answer them.”
“What a fine weather today! Can’t choose whether to drink tea or to hang myself.”
“The world is, of course, nothing but our conception of it.”
“When asked, "Why do you always wear black?", he said, "I am mourning for my life.”
“Wisdom.... comes not from age, but from education and learning.”
“Perhaps the feelings that we experience when we are in love represent a normal state. Being in love shows a person who he should be.”
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