Quote of the day by Ariana Grande on love: ‘Love is a really scary thing, never know…’

Quote of the day: “Love is a really scary thing, and you never know what's going to happen. It's one of the most beautiful things in life, but it's one of the most terrifying. It's worth the fear because you have more knowledge, experience, you learn from people, and you have memories,” – Ariana Grande.
Pop singer Ariana Grande said the above quote during an interaction with Seventeen Magazine in 2013. Speaking about relationships and heartbreak, she shared how love can be both rewarding and frightening at the same time.
From time to time, many on the internet revisited her words amid controversies surrounding her personal relationships, including her engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018 and breakup, her divorce from Dalton Gomez in 2023, and her alleged romance with Ethan Slater while he was separating from his wife.
Ariana's popular quote talks about the two sides of love-- while one can be the best thing in someone's life, another can be the greatest tragedy. It reflects how loving someone comes with unsaid risk. One may put their time, energy, money and emotions into loving someone dearly. However, it's not guaranteed to receive the same love from the opposite person. Hence, love is unpredictable. It is for those who are ready to take the leap of faith.
The quote further talks about why loving someone can be worth the risk. Ariana Grande reasoned that love may allow an individual to evolve by gaining knowledge, experience, and memories in life. Love teaches about needs, boundaries, insecurities and emotions. She further said that these experiences in love eventually help people in their lives.
Check more quotes by Ariana Grande:
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.