Quote of the day by Ariana Grande on love: ‘Love is a really scary thing, never know…’

Quote of the day: “Love is a really scary thing, and you never know what's going to happen. It's one of the most beautiful things in life, but it's one of the most terrifying. It's worth the fear because you have more knowledge, experience, you learn from people, and you have memories,” – Ariana Grande.
Pop singer Ariana Grande said the above quote during an interaction with Seventeen Magazine in 2013. Speaking about relationships and heartbreak, she shared how love can be both rewarding and frightening at the same time.
From time to time, many on the internet revisited her words amid controversies surrounding her personal relationships, including her engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018 and breakup, her divorce from Dalton Gomez in 2023, and her alleged romance with Ethan Slater while he was separating from his wife.
Ariana's popular quote talks about the two sides of love-- while one can be the best thing in someone's life, another can be the greatest tragedy. It reflects how loving someone comes with unsaid risk. One may put their time, energy, money and emotions into loving someone dearly. However, it's not guaranteed to receive the same love from the opposite person. Hence, love is unpredictable. It is for those who are ready to take the leap of faith.
The quote further talks about why loving someone can be worth the risk. Ariana Grande reasoned that love may allow an individual to evolve by gaining knowledge, experience, and memories in life. Love teaches about needs, boundaries, insecurities and emotions. She further said that these experiences in love eventually help people in their lives.
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