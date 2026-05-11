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Quote of the day by Ariana Grande on love: ‘Love is a really scary thing, never know…’

Quote of the day: Ariana Grande's quote on love often resurfaced during ups and downs of her personal life. Here's what she meant by calling love scary.

Sneha Biswas
Published11 May 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Ariana Grande in a scene from Wicked for Good.
Ariana Grande in a scene from Wicked for Good.(AP)
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Quote of the day: “Love is a really scary thing, and you never know what's going to happen. It's one of the most beautiful things in life, but it's one of the most terrifying. It's worth the fear because you have more knowledge, experience, you learn from people, and you have memories,” – Ariana Grande.

Pop singer Ariana Grande said the above quote during an interaction with Seventeen Magazine in 2013. Speaking about relationships and heartbreak, she shared how love can be both rewarding and frightening at the same time.

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What does it mean

From time to time, many on the internet revisited her words amid controversies surrounding her personal relationships, including her engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018 and breakup, her divorce from Dalton Gomez in 2023, and her alleged romance with Ethan Slater while he was separating from his wife.

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Ariana's popular quote talks about the two sides of love-- while one can be the best thing in someone's life, another can be the greatest tragedy. It reflects how loving someone comes with unsaid risk. One may put their time, energy, money and emotions into loving someone dearly. However, it's not guaranteed to receive the same love from the opposite person. Hence, love is unpredictable. It is for those who are ready to take the leap of faith.

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The quote further talks about why loving someone can be worth the risk. Ariana Grande reasoned that love may allow an individual to evolve by gaining knowledge, experience, and memories in life. Love teaches about needs, boundaries, insecurities and emotions. She further said that these experiences in love eventually help people in their lives.

Check more quotes by Ariana Grande:

  • “Be happy with being you. Love your flaws. Own your quirks. And know that you are just as perfect as anyone else, exactly as you are.”
  • “Don't ever doubt yourselves or waste a second of your life. It's too short, and you're too special.”
  • “I'm a big perfectionist! I'm trying to channel super-confident women like Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and Beyonce, because I realized that if you want something, you really have to go for it, just like they do.”
  • “Nothing burns more calories than dancing in 5-inch heels.”
  • “Sometimes, people can be extraordinarily judgmental and closed-minded to anyone different or special, which is why it's so hard for young people in this day and age to be comfortable enough in their own skin to not listen to the people picking on them.”
  • "With every choice I've made, I've learned something new.”
  • “We need to encourage each other to do what we want and not let it totally define us."
  • “The best fashion advice I'd say would be just to do what makes you comfortable and what makes you feel cute, and that's how you're gonna look your best 'cause when you feel your best, everybody else can feel it, too.”
  • “Don't hate on someone's idol, it could be the only reason their alive.”
  • “If I go alone, I'm not gon' make it very far”

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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