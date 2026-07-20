Quote of the day by Aristotle: ‘A tyrant must put on the appearance of uncommon devotion to religion…’

“A tyrant must put on the appearance of uncommon devotion to religion. Subjects are less apprehensive of illegal treatment from a ruler whom they consider god-fearing and pious. On the other hand, they do less easily move against him, believing that he has the gods on his side.” — Aristotle
LiveMint's quote of the day by the Greek philosopher Aristotle serves as a timeless warning to the public: beware of leaders who loudly and uncharacteristically broadcast their religious devotion, especially when their actual governance is authoritarian.
Piety is often not a reflection of their soul, but a calculated armour designed to prevent scrutiny and silence dissent.
Aristotle is not talking about genuine faith; he is talking about the weaponisation of optics. A tyrant, a ruler who governs for their own benefit rather than the public good, is inherently vulnerable to being overthrown because their rule is unjust. To survive, the tyrant must artificially construct a shield of legitimacy. The most effective shield, Aristotle argues, is religious devotion.
Aristotle wrote this in his foundational text on government, Politics (specifically in Book V, Chapter 11), which was compiled roughly between 335 and 322 BCE.
Here is the full quote as it is most commonly translated from the original ancient Greek:
“…he should appear to be particularly earnest in the service of the gods; for if men think that a ruler is religious and has a reverence for the gods, they are both less afraid of suffering injustice at his hands, and also less disposed to conspire against him, since they believe that the gods themselves are fighting on his side.”
In Book V of Politics, Aristotle analysed the causes of government failure and revolution. When examining tyrannies—which he considered the worst form of government because they serve the ruler rather than the public—he offers a "survival guide" of sorts for a tyrant trying to maintain power.
He argues that to avoid being overthrown, a tyrant must basically "play the part" of a good and virtuous king. By appearing deeply religious, a tyrant accomplishes two things at once:
Aristotle’s observation is remarkably relevant to 21st-century politics. While the word "tyrant" might feel archaic, the political playbook he outlined is actively utilised by modern populists and authoritarian-leaning leaders across the globe.
Today, the "appearance of uncommon devotion" is less about appeasing ancient gods and more about weaponising faith to build an impenetrable political brand.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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