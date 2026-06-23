Quote of the day by Aristotle: ‘We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act, but a habit’

The quote highlights the importance of consistency in shaping character and achievement. It teaches that greatness is not achieved through a single remarkable action but through disciplined and repeated efforts over time. The message says daily habits determine long-term success. Whether in education, career, sports or personal development, the quote reminds us that excellence grows gradually through practice, dedication and perseverance rather than through sudden accomplishments.

Quote of the day “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act, but a habit.” - Aristotle

The quote tells that success and excellence come from consistent positive habits and repeated actions, not from occasional achievements or one-time efforts.

This famous quote is commonly attributed to Aristotle. However, scholars note that the exact wording does not appear in Aristotle’s surviving writings. The statement was popularized by historian and philosopher Will Durant in his book, The Story of Philosophy (1926), in which he summarized Aristotle’s ideas on virtue, character and excellence.

Meaning of the quote This quote means that our identity and success are defined by the actions we perform regularly. A single good deed does not make someone excellent, just as one mistake does not define failure. Excellence is developed through repeated positive behaviours, disciplined routines and continuous improvement.

When people consistently practice good habits, they strengthen their skills, character and abilities. Therefore, excellence becomes a natural part of who they are rather than something they occasionally achieve.

Why this quote resonates The quote resonates because it reflects a universal truth about human growth and achievement. Everyone desires success, but lasting success requires persistence and commitment. Students excel by studying regularly, athletes improve through daily training and professionals advance through continuous learning and effort.

The quote reminds people that small actions repeated consistently can produce extraordinary results. Its wisdom is timeless because it encourages individuals to focus on habits they can control rather than waiting for extraordinary opportunities.

How you can implement this You can implement this principle by developing productive daily habits.

Set clear goals and take small, consistent steps toward them every day.

Create routines for studying, exercising, reading, or practising skills.

Avoid relying solely on motivation because habits remain effective even when motivation fades.

Track your progress, stay disciplined, and learn from mistakes.

By consistently practising positive actions, you gradually build excellence into your character and increase your chances of achieving long-term success. Who is Aristotle? Aristotle was one of the greatest philosophers in history and a student of Plato. He was born in 384 BCE in Stagira, an ancient Greek city in Macedonia. His father, Nicomachus, served as a physician to the Macedonian royal family, while his mother was Phaestis.

Aristotle received his education at Plato’s Academy in Athens, where he studied for nearly twenty years. He later became the tutor of Alexander the Great. Aristotle married Pythias, the adopted daughter of Hermias of Atarneus and they had a daughter named Pythias.

After her death, he lived with Herpyllis of Stagira, with whom he had a son named Nicomachus. Aristotle made significant contributions to philosophy, ethics, politics, logic, biology, and science.