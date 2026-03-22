Quote of the Day by Arthur Ashe: “Start where you are, use what you have”

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe

Today’s quote of the day takes us to one of Arthur Ashe's most famous words. It tells us to make the best out of what we have. It also tells the life story of Ashe, who was denied access to Richmond, Virginia’s, indoor tennis facilities and elite country clubs.

How the quote is intertwined with Ashe's life Ashe, who grew up in the rigidly segregated capital of the American South, learned to play on the local segregated public courts, navigating a society designed to actively suppress his advancement.

Later in life, after successfully dismantling the racial barriers of professional tennis, he faced an entirely different, insurmountable adversary. Contracting HIV from a blood transfusion during heart bypass surgery in the early 1980s, Ashe was handed a grim death sentence.

He did not retreat into private bitterness. Instead, he deployed his remaining time and fading physical energy to launch a global educational crusade about the disease. This quote encapsulates his entire existential approach. It was his operational framework for combating both systemic racial prejudice and terminal illness. He adamantly refused to let the absence of fairness dictate the presence of his effort.

The power and meaning of Ashe's words Ashe’s words are firmly rooted in the classical tenets of Stoicism, echoing the teachings of Epictetus, demanding an absolute focus on personal agency over victimhood.

By instructing us to ‘start where we are,’ Ashe nullifies the convenient excuse of bad timing. By demanding we ‘use what we have,’ he shifts the intellectual focus from resource deficit to resource optimization.

By concluding with ‘do what you can,’ he establishes a psychological boundary of sanity, acknowledging human limitations while demanding total commitment within those specific boundaries.

This philosophy strips away all legitimate-sounding excuses for inaction. It forces a harsh reckoning with present realities rather than future possibilities, transforming abstract aspirations into immediate, manageable obligations.

Ashe’s philosophy demands that professionals view constraints not as roadblocks, but as strict parameters for innovation.

‘Do what you can’ is also a mandate against corporate burnout. It is a mature acknowledgment that while professional ambitions are infinite, time and energy are strictly finite.

About Arthur Ashe Arthur Ashe was a pioneering American tennis champion who broke significant racial barriers, becoming the first Black man to win singles titles at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. Beyond sports, his legacy is profound due to his tireless civil rights activism, his vocal opposition to apartheid in South Africa, and his prominent advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness after contracting the virus through a blood transfusion.

He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. The primary stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the largest tennis-specific venue in the world, prominently bears his name. Yet, his structural legacy is perhaps far less vital than his cultural and philosophical one. Through the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS and the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, his mandate to utilize existing resources for maximum social benefit continues to operate on a global scale.