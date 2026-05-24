Quote of the day by Arthur Freed: ‘Don’t try to be different. Just be good. To be good is….’

Quote of the day: “Don’t try to be different. Just be good. To be good is different enough" — Arthur Freed

In a world where people constantly feel pressured to stand out, be unique, or gain attention, Arthur Freed’s quote offers a refreshing perspective. His statement highlights the importance of excellence, sincerity, and quality over the desperate need to appear extraordinary.

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Today, social media and modern culture often encourage people to chase trends, create unusual identities, or seek validation through popularity. Many believe that being “different” is the key to success. However, Freed’s quote suggests that true distinction comes naturally when someone focuses on being genuinely good at what they do. Excellence itself becomes a rare quality.

What does Arthur Fred's quote mean? The quote teaches that people should focus more on improving themselves rather than trying too hard to stand apart from others. Being “good” can refer to talent, honesty, kindness, discipline, or dedication. When a person works sincerely, develops strong values, and consistently gives their best effort, they automatically become unique.

Arthur Freed’s words also carry a deeper message about authenticity. Often, people imitate trends or force themselves to look different in order to gain recognition. But forced uniqueness can feel artificial. Real individuality develops naturally through hard work, character, and skill.

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For example, a student who studies with dedication and helps classmates does not need to act differently to be noticed. Their commitment itself makes them stand out. Similarly, an artist who focuses on creating meaningful work instead of chasing attention eventually earns respect because quality always leaves a lasting impression.

The quote is especially relevant in professional life. Many companies and employees try to appear innovative simply for visibility, but true success usually comes from reliability, consistency, and excellence. A person who is dependable and skilled often becomes more valuable than someone constantly trying to appear unusual.

There is also an important lesson about confidence in this quote. Freed reminds people that they do not need to force themselves into being extraordinary. By simply becoming better versions of themselves, they can naturally become memorable and respected.

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Who was Arthur Freed? Arthur Freed was an American lyricist and Hollywood film producer best known for his contribution to the golden era of movie musicals. Born on 9 September, 1894, Freed became one of the most influential figures in the American film industry, particularly through his work with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM).

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He started his career as a songwriter and wrote lyrics for several popular songs before transitioning into film production. Freed later headed the famous “Freed Unit” at MGM, which produced some of Hollywood’s most celebrated musicals.

Under his leadership, classic films such as Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris, and The Wizard of Oz became cultural landmarks. These productions were admired for their creativity, storytelling, music, and artistic excellence.

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Freed’s philosophy about focusing on quality rather than forced uniqueness can also be seen in his work. The films he produced were not memorable because they tried too hard to be different; they became timeless because they were exceptionally well-made.

Even decades later, Arthur Freed’s quote continues to inspire people across professions and generations. It serves as a reminder that genuine effort, integrity, and excellence will always set a person apart more effectively than superficial attempts to appear different.

He died on 12 April, 1973.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X