Quote of the day by author Zig Ziglar on turning challenges to opportunities: ‘When you focus on problems, you get….’

Quote of the day by Zig Ziglar: “When you focus on problems, you get more problems. When you focus on possibilities, you have more opportunities.”

Renowned American author, salesman and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar’s quote highlights the powerful role that focus and perspective play in shaping our lives. It suggests that one look beyond difficulties and problems to turn challenges to opportunities.

Advertisement

Also Read | Five common monsoon problems at home and the gadgets that can solve them

What does Zig Ziglar's quote mean? Zig Ziglar's words of wisdom emphasize that the more attention one gives to the obstacles, the harder it becomes to see possible solutions. Focusing on possibilities creates a different mindset as the opposite thought process increases anxiety and makes a challenge appear larger.

Instead of asking what went wrong, we should focus on response to challenges, on lessons from mishaps, on what to do next and available alternatives. By taking this perspective shift, our approach becomes more solution-oriented and open to opportunities that might otherwise remain unnoticed. Hence, this quote teaches us that a problem-focused mindset might result in concentration entirely on rejection, financial uncertainty and fear about the future. Meanwhile, a possibility-focused mindset enables one to explore opportunities within the situation.

Advertisement

How is Zig Ziglar's quote relevant in present day context? This quote is particularly relevant in present day context as it reminds us that developing the habit of looking for possibilities can help maintain a more balanced and constructive outlook. Thus, the most productive approach is to acknowledge reality, recognize a problem and shift attention toward solutions, choices and opportunities.

In essence, Ziglar's message is about directing mental energy wisely when one cannot control circumstances, as individuals can influence what they choose to focus on.

Also Read | Has the SpaceX correction created a buying opportunity?

More about Zig Ziglar Born on 6 November 1926, Zig Ziglar was the tenth child among 11 other siblings. He spent most of his early childhood in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He met his life partner Jean Abernathy at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. A college dropout, Ziglar established the Zigmanship Institute in 1977 which came to be known as Ziglar Inc. The legendary motivational speaker penned several inspirational books during his lifetime.

Advertisement

Zig Ziglar's other inspirational quotes “Lack of direction, not lack of time, is the problem. We all have twenty-four hour days.”

“Of course motivation is not permanent. But then, neither is bathing; but it is something you should do on a regular basis.”

“Rich people have small TVs and big libraries, and poor people have small libraries and big TVs.”

“You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.”

“When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal; you do not change your decision to get there.”

“Among the things you can give and still keep are your word, a smile, and a grateful heart.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.