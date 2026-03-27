Quote of the Day by Azim Premji: ‘I would like to see a world where every human being has a chance to achieve…’

Quote of the day, 27 March: "I would like to see a world where every human being has a chance to achieve their full potential," Azim Premji

Azim Hasham Premji, founder and former chairman of Wipro, transformed India’s IT landscape and dedicated his wealth to philanthropy. His journey from a small cooking oil company to a global technology giant is a testament to vision, integrity, and excellence.

Meaning of Quote Premji’s words reveal his philosophy: success is not just about business or wealth, but about building a society where opportunities are accessible to all. His work in education through the Azim Premji Foundation reflects this belief, aiming to equip future generations to realise their abilities.

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Why it resonates The quote taps into a universal desire for fairness. In a world marked by inequality, Premji’s vision offers hope. True progress is about empowering people, not just economic growth. His own life story — rising from modest beginnings to global influence — embodies the aspirations he champions.

It reminds us that true progress isn't just about technological advancement or economic growth. It's about empowering people. It challenges us to look beyond our immediate circles and consider how we can contribute to a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

How to apply it You don't need to be a billionaire to embody Premji's philosophy. Here's how you can apply his wisdom:

1. Identify Your Potential: Reflect on your unique skills, talents, and passions. What are you truly capable of?

2. Seek Opportunities for Growth: Don't settle. Continuously learn, challenge yourself, and step outside your comfort zone. This could be through formal education, new projects at work, or personal hobbies.

3. Think Beyond Yourself: Consider how your actions impact others. How can your work, your skills, or even your daily interactions contribute to a better environment for those around you?

4. Embrace Integrity: Make ethical choices, even when it's difficult. Building trust and operating with honesty creates a stronger foundation for success, both personally and professionally.

5. Give Back: Find ways to support others in achieving their potential. This could be mentoring, volunteering, or simply offering encouragement. Every small act can make a difference.

Brief Biography of Azim Premji Azim Hashim Premji, founder and former Chairman of Wipro Limited, is an Indian billionaire, business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. Born into a business family in Mumbai in 1945, he took over his family's cooking oil business, Western Indian Vegetable Products, at 21 after his father's sudden passing.

He quickly diversified the company into software and hardware, rebranding it as Wipro in 1982. Under his leadership, Wipro grew into one of the largest and most successful IT services companies in the world.

Beyond his business acumen, Premji is renowned for his philanthropic efforts. He founded the Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on improving education in India.

He has pledged a significant portion of his wealth to charity, making him one of the most generous philanthropists globally. His life is a powerful example of wealth creation coupled with social responsibility.

Education of Azim Premji Premji studied Electrical Engineering at Stanford University in the United States. Though he had to return to India in 1966 to take charge of his family business after his father’s sudden passing, he later completed his degree through distance learning. His engineering background shaped his approach to technology and innovation at Wipro.

Family Life of Azim Premji Premji is married to Yasmeen Premji, an author. They have two sons, Rishad and Tariq. Rishad Premji currently serves as Chairman of Wipro Limited, continuing the family’s legacy in the IT sector. Despite his immense wealth, Premji is known for living a modest lifestyle, reflecting his values of simplicity and responsibility.

Other quotes by Azim Premji “Success is about being able to make that difference to the world, so that the world becomes a better place.”

“We have to be very nimble and very quick to change.” Final thoughts Azim Premji's journey shows the power of continuous learning and adaptation. To remain relevant, one must evolve with the world.

(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)

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