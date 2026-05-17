Quote of the Day by Banksy: ‘They say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing, second…’

Quote of the Day: "I mean, they say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing and a second time, a bit later on, when somebody says your name for the last time."-- Banksy

The above lines by Banksy is on the themes of death, loss, memory, and the idea that people live on through the memories and their work.

What does it mean The quote suggests that death isn't just an one time phenomenon. Although most physical, death can also be symbolic when one person is forgotten completely.

The idea refers that death for an individual takes place physically when that person stops breathing. As a result, their life comes to an end. But Banksy argues that human existence is deeper than the physical body alone. A person might not be living and breathing on earth, still may continue to live through the memories they leave behind. They will be remembered for the relationships they built, the work they have work and the impact they had on others.

The “second death” mentioned in the quote is purely emotional. It happens when a person is forgotten completely. In such case when their name is spoken for the last time, their memories slowly fade away with time. This part of the quote captures the fear of being erased not just from life, but from history, family, and human connection itself.

The quote highlights how memory can give meaning to a person’s existence even after they are no more. It suggests that love and remembrance keep people alive long after their physical absence. Every story shared, every memory recalled, and every time someone speaks their name becomes a way of preserving their existence.

How it is relevant The quote can be relevant today because people nowadays leave behind digital footprint that continue to exist long after they are gone. Photographs, videos, messages, posts, and conversations on social media preserve a person’s presence in ways previous generations could not. Even after death, people are remembered through anniversaries, shared memories, and archived memories online, making the idea of a “second death” more emotional and complex in the modern world.

It is also relevant in a time when human connections often feel temporary and fast-moving. The quote reminds people of the importance of relationships, memory, and emotional impact over material success. In a world focused on trends and constant change, it highlights a universal fear often seen in human, not just dying, but being forgotten. The lines resonate because they speak to the human desire to leave behind meaning impact and contribute towards their loved ones, family, friends and society.

At the same time, Banksy's line talk about how societies continue to remember influential figures, artists, leaders, and ordinary people through stories and collective memory. People may physically pass away, but their ideas, words, and influence continue to shape generations. It captures the popular belief that remembrance is its own form of immortality.