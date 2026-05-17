Quote of the Day by Banksy: ‘They say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing, second…’

Quote of the Day: "I mean, they say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing and a second time, a bit later on, when somebody says your name for the last time."-- Banksy

The above lines by Banksy is on the themes of death, loss, memory, and the idea that people live on through the memories and their work.

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What does it mean The quote suggests that death isn't just an one time phenomenon. Although most physical, death can also be symbolic when one person is forgotten completely.

The idea refers that death for an individual takes place physically when that person stops breathing. As a result, their life comes to an end. But Banksy argues that human existence is deeper than the physical body alone. A person might not be living and breathing on earth, still may continue to live through the memories they leave behind. They will be remembered for the relationships they built, the work they have work and the impact they had on others.

The “second death” mentioned in the quote is purely emotional. It happens when a person is forgotten completely. In such case when their name is spoken for the last time, their memories slowly fade away with time. This part of the quote captures the fear of being erased not just from life, but from history, family, and human connection itself.

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The quote highlights how memory can give meaning to a person’s existence even after they are no more. It suggests that love and remembrance keep people alive long after their physical absence. Every story shared, every memory recalled, and every time someone speaks their name becomes a way of preserving their existence.

How it is relevant The quote can be relevant today because people nowadays leave behind digital footprint that continue to exist long after they are gone. Photographs, videos, messages, posts, and conversations on social media preserve a person’s presence in ways previous generations could not. Even after death, people are remembered through anniversaries, shared memories, and archived memories online, making the idea of a “second death” more emotional and complex in the modern world.

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It is also relevant in a time when human connections often feel temporary and fast-moving. The quote reminds people of the importance of relationships, memory, and emotional impact over material success. In a world focused on trends and constant change, it highlights a universal fear often seen in human, not just dying, but being forgotten. The lines resonate because they speak to the human desire to leave behind meaning impact and contribute towards their loved ones, family, friends and society.

At the same time, Banksy's line talk about how societies continue to remember influential figures, artists, leaders, and ordinary people through stories and collective memory. People may physically pass away, but their ideas, words, and influence continue to shape generations. It captures the popular belief that remembrance is its own form of immortality.

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The quote can be used while talking why one should contribute towards the society.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.