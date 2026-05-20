Quote of the Day by Barack Obama: ‘Change will not come if we wait for…’

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

— Barack Obama

Today's Quote of the Day is from former United States President Barack Obama. His quote simply means that change doesn't come if one just sits and waits for it to arrive. Change, it says, comes when somebody decides to bring it – through actions or decisions.

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The quote emphasises personal responsibility, initiative, and the belief that individuals themselves have the power to create the change they want to see in their lives, workplaces, and society.

The quote means to pass three key ideas related to change: First is that people should not depend on others for change, second is waiting for a leader or manager to improve things often leads to delay and frustration and third, the time for change is right now.

There is rarely a “perfect moment” to begin. Progress starts when someone decides to take action despite uncertainty. It's like the famous quote “be the change you want to see in the world.”

If you want honesty, discipline, innovation, kindness, or growth around you, you must first practice those qualities yourself.

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How to implement this in your personal and professional lives In your personal and professional lives, it's better to take ownership of your habits and instead of waiting for motivation, start small actions immediately to bring about the change.

If you want a better health, maybe begin exercising today. If you wish to have peace of mind, reduce negativity and create routines. If you want stronger relationships, learn to communicate honestly first.

Stop blaming circumstances and become proactive; rather than waiting for opportunities, learn new skills and build discipline.

Similar quotes Be the change that you wish to see in the world.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

Do not wait; the time will never be just right. Start where you stand.

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A year from now you may wish you had started today.

You cannot change the circumstances, but you can change yourself.

Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned.

Action is the foundational key to all success.

If not now, when? If not us, who?

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.

Dreams don’t work unless you do.

He who waits for perfect conditions will never begin.

The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.

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