Quote of the day by Benjamin Franklin: ‘ell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember…’

“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”
Few historical figures are quoted as frequently on the subject of learning as Benjamin Franklin, whose reflections on education and experience continue to resonate centuries later. His widely cited statement — “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” — remains one of the clearest arguments for active participation in the learning process.
The quote highlights a simple but powerful idea: people understand concepts more deeply when they are directly involved rather than merely instructed. Franklin’s words suggest that passive listening often leads to limited retention, while practical experience creates stronger understanding and long-term knowledge.
In modern educational settings, this philosophy can be seen in interactive classrooms, collaborative projects and hands-on training methods designed to encourage participation rather than rote memorisation.
The relevance of the quote extends beyond schools and universities. In workplaces, leadership programmes and professional training environments, practical involvement is increasingly viewed as essential for developing skills and confidence.
Many organisations now prioritise experiential learning, mentorship and real-world problem-solving over purely theoretical instruction. Franklin’s observation therefore continues to reflect contemporary thinking about how individuals absorb and apply knowledge effectively.
The statement also carries broader significance in everyday life. Whether learning a language, developing a craft or adapting to new technology, people often discover that direct engagement leads to deeper understanding than observation alone. The quote encourages curiosity, participation and personal responsibility in the pursuit of knowledge.
Another widely recognised quote that echoes a similar sentiment comes from the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius: “I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand.” Like Franklin’s words, the quote underscores the importance of experience as a pathway to genuine learning and comprehension.
Although the exact origins and wording of Franklin’s quote have occasionally been debated by historians and scholars, its core message has remained influential across generations. It continues to appear in educational discussions, motivational speeches and leadership seminars because of its straightforward but enduring insight into human learning.
More than two centuries after Franklin’s lifetime, the quote remains a reminder that knowledge is often best gained not simply through instruction, but through active involvement and lived experience.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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