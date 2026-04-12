Quote of the day by Benjamin Franklin: ‘If you want to be wealthy…’

“If you want to be wealthy, think of saving as earning.”
— Benjamin Franklin
Today's Quote of the Day is from Benjamin Franklin – one of the founding fathers of the United States. The line is best understood as a modern paraphrase of Franklin’s documented version from The Way to Wealth.
Benjamin Franklin was born in Boston in 1706, left formal schooling early, apprenticed in the printing trade, and later built a career that spanned publishing, writing, science, invention, diplomacy, and public service.
Prior being known as one of the most influential founding fathers of the US, Benjamin Franklin was known for his his work as a printer and the author of Poor Richard’s Almanack.
His career arc is unusually broad: Franklin moved from practical tradesman to public intellectual, then from civic organizer to diplomat and constitutional figure. That mix of commerce, common sense, and public purpose is exactly why his money advice still feels so durable.
The meaning of the quote – “If you want to be wealthy, think of saving as earning” – by Benjamin Franklin is pretty simple. Most people treat earnings and savings as two separate entities – while one feels active and impressive, the other feels invisible and restrictive.
But what Franklin meant was money not spent carelessly has the same practical force as money newly earned. In modern terms, saving is not passivity. It is retained power.
Income alone does not create wealth if spending rises just as quickly.
For leaders and professionals, the quote also widens beyond household finance. It suggests that wealth grows where leakage is controlled — in budgets, habits, operations, and decision-making. That is why Franklin’s thrift never reads as small-minded. He is really talking about the discipline that lets future freedom accumulate.
“Beware of little expenses; a small leak will sink a great ship.”
— Benjamin Franklin
This second quote sharpens the first. “Think of saving as well as getting” explains the principle; “a small leak will sink a great ship” explains the danger. Franklin is not merely encouraging thrift in the abstract. He is warning that financial decline often happens through small, repeated, tolerated losses rather than one dramatic collapse.
Together, the two quotes create a fuller money lesson. One says saving deserves the same respect as earning. The other says neglecting small outflows can quietly destroy the progress you think you are making.
Disclaimer: The first draft of the article first appeared in AI
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