Benjamin Franklin, who is considered one among the Founding Fathers of the United States, highlighted the importance of managing expenses wisely as he believed that even small expenses can accumulate and lead to significant financial problems.

Quote of the day by Benjamin Franklin on spending money wisely: "Beware of little expenses, a small leak will sink a great ship.”

His quote suggests that minor expenses, if not controlled, can result in major financial issues, underscoring the need for careful budgeting. This implies that when one neglects small expenses, they don't realise that it could have serious consequences in the long run. Through this quote he emphasized the importance of financial vigilance and management.

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A polymath — a writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher and political philosopher, Benjamin Franklin was counted among the most influential intellectuals of his time.

Born in Massachusetts Bay, Franklin Benjamin Franklin was born in Massachusetts Bay, Franklin, on 17 January 1706 to Josiah Franklin who worked as a tallow chandler, soaper and candlemaker. He was the eighth child of Abiah and Josiah. He grew up along the Charles River and attended Boston Latin School for a short period. An advocate of free speech from an early age, he shared his sentiments and beliefs in "The New-England Courant" under the pseudonym of "Silence Dogood", a middle-aged widow.

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Seeking a new start in a new city, he ran away to Philadelphia at the age of 17. He became a successful newspaper editor and printer in Philadelphia. An active participant in community affairs and colonial and state politics, he became the first postmaster general for the British colonies in 1753. His contributition to the field of science were notable as he invented lightning rod, bifocals, glass harmonica and the Franklin stove. Founder of many civic organizations, Franklin earned the title of "The First American" for his early and indefatigable campaigning for colonial unity.

He amassed significant wealth by publishing The Pennsylvania Gazette at age 23 and Poor Richard's Almanack under the pseudonym "Richard Saunders". It is important to note that Benjamin Franklin was the only person who signed the Declaration of Independence, the Treaty of Paris peace with Britain, and the Constitution. With many towns and counties named after him, his life and legacy continue to inspire and motivate the young to this day.