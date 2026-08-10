Quote of the day by bestselling author John Maxwell on realizing dreams: 'Teamwork gives you the best opportunity to….'

Quote of the day by John C Maxwell: “Teamwork gives you the best opportunity to turn vision into reality.”

Bestselling author John C Maxwell’s quote on realizing dreams suggests that a team brings together different abilities, experiences and perspectives. Successful teamwork is crucial in turning individual visions into collective achievements. It encourages collaboration, trust, and diverse opinions, allowing teams to overcome challenges and realize ambitious goals, illustrating the strength found in unity.

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What does this quote mean? Maxwell’s words of wisdom suggest that a team brings together different abilities, experiences and perspectives. One person may have the vision, another may have the technical expertise to execute it, while someone else may bring creativity, organization or problem-solving skills. When these strengths work together towards a common objective, an idea gains the power to become an achievement.

Maxwell’s words remind us that collaboration is not a weakness, it is a force. When people combine their talents, trust one another and work towards a common purpose, even ambitious visions can move from imagination to reality.

Why this quote resonates The relevance of this message is particularly strong in today’s world. A strong team provides the support needed to overcome obstacles. When one person feels discouraged, another can offer motivation. When someone makes a mistake, others can help find a solution. In this way, teamwork does not simply divide work; it multiplies strength.

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What does this quote teach us The quote also teaches us the importance of trust and shared ownership. A team cannot succeed when individuals compete for credit or avoid responsibility. Everyone must understand their role and recognize that the final achievement belongs to the collective effort.

The biggest lesson is simple: a vision becomes stronger when it becomes a shared vision. Dreaming may begin with one person, but lasting change is often created by many people working together.

More about John C Maxwell Born on 20 February 1947 in Garden City, Michigan, United States, John C Maxwell is the son of Melvin Maxwell, a pastor, and Laura Maxwell. Renowned author, speaker and pastor, he grew up in a Christian family which greatly influenced his values and leadership philosophy.

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Maxwell pursued bachelor's degree from Circleville Bible College (now Ohio Christian University) and secured a Master of Divinity from Azusa Pacific University. He also received a Doctor of Ministry degree from Fuller Theological Seminary.

Also Read | How China went from dream customer to a nightmare for big oil

John C Maxwell's inspirational quotes “Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another.”

“Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.”

“The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take total responsibility for our attitudes. That's the day we truly grow up.”

“A man must be big enough to admit his mistakes, smart enough to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them.”

“Leaders must be close enough to relate to others, but far enough ahead to motivate them.”

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“Talent is a gift, but character is a choice.”

“Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.