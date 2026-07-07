Quote of the Day by BLACKPINK's Lisa: 'Don't let the world change your smile, but let your smile change the world'

"Don't let the world change your smile, but let your smile change the world." Those words, attributed to BLACKPINK's Lisa, have become one of the K-pop star's most widely circulated messages, reflecting an outlook centred on positivity, perseverance and self-belief. While simple in its phrasing, the quote carries a broader message about maintaining one's character in the face of adversity and choosing to have a positive influence on others.

Meaning and relevance of the quote At its core, the quote encourages people not to allow difficult experiences, setbacks or negativity to diminish their optimism. Instead, it suggests that individuals can respond to challenges by projecting kindness, confidence and hope. The emphasis is not on ignoring hardship, but on refusing to let it define one's outlook or interactions with the world.

In everyday life, the message is broadly relevant. Whether facing personal struggles, workplace pressures or social challenges, the quote serves as a reminder that attitude and behaviour can shape both individual wellbeing and the experiences of those around us. A smile, while symbolic, represents empathy, encouragement and resilience—qualities that often have a ripple effect in communities and relationships.

Also Read | Why Kim Taehyung's words on perseverance continue to resonate

Meaning and relevance of the quote From Lisa's perspective From Lisa's perspective, the quote also reflects aspects of her own journey. Born Lalisa Manobal in Thailand, she became the first non-Korean artist to join YG Entertainment after a highly competitive global audition. Relocating to South Korea as a teenager, she underwent years of intensive training before debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016.

Since then, Lisa has established herself as one of the most recognisable figures in global entertainment. As a member of BLACKPINK, she has contributed to the group's record-breaking success, helping redefine K-pop's international reach through chart-topping releases, sold-out world tours and headline performances at major music festivals.

Beyond music, Lisa has built a successful solo career with releases such as LALISA, Money, and Rockstar, while also becoming one of the industry's most influential fashion figures. She has served as a global ambassador for luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, regularly appearing at international fashion events and campaigns. Her influence extends across music, fashion and popular culture, making her one of the most followed and recognisable artists of her generation.

Against that backdrop, the quote takes on added significance. Lisa's career has required resilience in the face of intense public scrutiny, demanding schedules and the pressures that accompany global fame. Her words can therefore be interpreted as an encouragement to remain authentic and optimistic despite external criticism or changing circumstances.

Applying the message in daily life does not necessarily require grand gestures. It can involve treating others with respect, approaching challenges with composure, offering encouragement to those in need or choosing optimism during difficult moments. Small acts of kindness, patience and positivity often create meaningful effects that extend beyond a single interaction.

Also Read | From BLACKPINK Jennie to Lorde, Governors Ball 2026 lineup