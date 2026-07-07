Quote of the Day by BLACKPINK's Lisa: 'Don't let the world change your smile, but let your smile change the world'

"Don't let the world change your smile, but let your smile change the world." Those words, attributed to BLACKPINK's Lisa, have become one of the K-pop star's most widely circulated messages, reflecting an outlook centred on positivity, perseverance and self-belief. While simple in its phrasing, the quote carries a broader message about maintaining one's character in the face of adversity and choosing to have a positive influence on others.

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Meaning and relevance of the quote At its core, the quote encourages people not to allow difficult experiences, setbacks or negativity to diminish their optimism. Instead, it suggests that individuals can respond to challenges by projecting kindness, confidence and hope. The emphasis is not on ignoring hardship, but on refusing to let it define one's outlook or interactions with the world.

In everyday life, the message is broadly relevant. Whether facing personal struggles, workplace pressures or social challenges, the quote serves as a reminder that attitude and behaviour can shape both individual wellbeing and the experiences of those around us. A smile, while symbolic, represents empathy, encouragement and resilience—qualities that often have a ripple effect in communities and relationships.

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Meaning and relevance of the quote From Lisa's perspective From Lisa's perspective, the quote also reflects aspects of her own journey. Born Lalisa Manobal in Thailand, she became the first non-Korean artist to join YG Entertainment after a highly competitive global audition. Relocating to South Korea as a teenager, she underwent years of intensive training before debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016.

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Since then, Lisa has established herself as one of the most recognisable figures in global entertainment. As a member of BLACKPINK, she has contributed to the group's record-breaking success, helping redefine K-pop's international reach through chart-topping releases, sold-out world tours and headline performances at major music festivals.

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Beyond music, Lisa has built a successful solo career with releases such as LALISA, Money, and Rockstar, while also becoming one of the industry's most influential fashion figures. She has served as a global ambassador for luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, regularly appearing at international fashion events and campaigns. Her influence extends across music, fashion and popular culture, making her one of the most followed and recognisable artists of her generation.

Against that backdrop, the quote takes on added significance. Lisa's career has required resilience in the face of intense public scrutiny, demanding schedules and the pressures that accompany global fame. Her words can therefore be interpreted as an encouragement to remain authentic and optimistic despite external criticism or changing circumstances.

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Applying the message in daily life does not necessarily require grand gestures. It can involve treating others with respect, approaching challenges with composure, offering encouragement to those in need or choosing optimism during difficult moments. Small acts of kindness, patience and positivity often create meaningful effects that extend beyond a single interaction.

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Although a smile alone cannot solve every problem, Lisa's quote underscores the idea that personal resilience and compassion can influence the people around us. As both a global music star and cultural figure, her message continues to resonate because it combines a simple sentiment with a universal reminder: while the world may present challenges, individuals still have the capacity to shape it through their own outlook and actions.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.