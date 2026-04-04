Quote of the day by Bo Bennett on making mistakes: ‘Our mistakes don’t define us, it is how we…'

It is not our mistakes that define who we are; it is how we recover from those mistakes – Bo Bennett
Today's Quote of the Day comes from Bo Bennett, an entrepreneur, professor and author. The quote tells us to not get bowed down by the mistakes we make – doesn't matter where – because that's not what defines us. What defines us is how we learn from those mistakes.
The quote serves as valuable guidance for young professionals who have just started to to navigate the complexities of businesses.
Bo Bennett’s quote emphasizes that our mistakes do not define who we are; rather, it is our ability to recover and learn from them that shapes our character.
Everyone, from a junior to somebody working at a senior position, encounters setbacks. But what truly matters in the long run is how we respond to those mistakes. We can either let failure discourage us or use it as a stepping stone for growth.
By focusing on resilience and the lessons learned from mistakes, we can turn challenges into opportunities and continue progressing both personally and professionally.
Thomas Edison – When inventing the light bulb, Thomas Edison failed thousands of times. But he did not let these mistakes bring his enthusiasm to make a light bulb down. He instead learned from each of those mistakes; he learned from every attempt, eventually succeeding. His persistence defined him, not the mistakes.
JK Rowling – Before publishing Harry Potter, Joanne K Rowling faced multiple rejections from publishers. Her initial setbacks didn’t define her career; her perseverance and belief in her story did. Today, the movies made on her books are being watched by every age group. Go watch one today!
Steve Jobs – Stave Jobs was famously fired from Apple, the company he co-founded. Rather than giving up, he founded NeXT and Pixar, eventually returning to Apple stronger and more innovative.
A young professional might mess up a project at work. Instead of letting that mistake define their career, they reflect on what went wrong, seek guidance, and perform better in the next project.
It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities – Albus Dumbledore to Harry Potter
The quote appears in both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets book and movie when Harry Potter tells Albus Dumbledore that he shares many traits with Voldemort.
And Dumbledore explains to him that it is our choices as a human, not his abilities as a student of magic, define his character. The book has been written by JK Rowling.
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