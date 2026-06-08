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Quote of the day by Brian Chesky: ‘Build something that 100 people love, not something that 1 million people just…'

Brian Chesky's quote teaches that creating something deeply valued by a small group is more powerful than gaining superficial approval from millions. Genuine enthusiasm builds loyalty, trust and word-of-mouth growth, making strong customer relationships the foundation of long-term success.

Livemint
Updated8 Jun 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky.
Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky.
AI Quick Read

"Build something that 100 people love, not something that 1 million people just sort of like," Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb.

The quote states that true success comes from creating deep value for a small group first, because genuine enthusiasm drives growth, loyalty and impact.

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Chesky often uses this line when advising startups to focus on deep user engagement rather than shallow mass appeal. He shared that the advice originated from Paul Graham during Airbnb's early days in the Y Combinator startup programme. The principle became one of Airbnb's guiding philosophies for building products people truly love.

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Meaning of the Quote

This quote emphasizes quality over quantity. Many creators, entrepreneurs, businesses, and even content creators focus on reaching massive audiences as quickly as possible. However, Chesky argues that it is far more valuable to create something that a small group of people absolutely loves.

When people genuinely love a product, service, idea, or piece of content, they become loyal supporters. They recommend it to friends, share it with others, and help it grow naturally. On the other hand, if millions of people only "kind of like" something, they may use it occasionally but will not become passionate advocates.

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The quote teaches us that meaningful impact begins with solving a real problem exceptionally well for a specific group of people rather than trying to please everyone at once.

Why This Quote Resonates

This quote resonates because it challenges the common belief that bigger numbers automatically mean greater success. In today's world, people often chase followers, views, customers, and popularity. Yet many successful companies started by serving a very small audience exceptionally well.

Airbnb itself is a great example. In its early days, the company focused intensely on a handful of users and hosts. Instead of trying to dominate the global travel industry right away, the founders focused on creating unforgettable experiences for their first customers. This commitment helped them build trust and eventually grow into one of the world's most recognized hospitality platforms.

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The quote also applies beyond business. Writers, artists, teachers and students can benefit from focusing on creating meaningful value for a small audience before attempting to reach everyone.

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How You Can Implement This

You can apply this principle in several ways:

  • Focus on a specific audience instead of trying to appeal to everyone.
  • Listen carefully to feedback from your earliest users or supporters.
  • Prioritize quality and customer satisfaction over rapid expansion.
  • Build strong relationships with the people who already value your work.
  • Continuously improve your product, service, or skill based on real needs.
  • Aim to create memorable experiences that people will enthusiastically recommend.
  • Measure success by loyalty and engagement, not just by numbers.

Whether you are launching a business, creating content or developing a personal project, strive to earn genuine appreciation rather than superficial attention.

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Who is Brian Chesky?

Brian Chesky is an American entrepreneur and business leader best known as the co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. Along with his co-founders, he transformed a simple idea of renting spare rooms into a global platform that connects travellers with hosts around the world. Chesky is widely respected for his insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and customer experience.

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About the Author

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