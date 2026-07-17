Bruce Feirstein, the American screenwriter and humorist, is best known for his James Bond screenplays. His words highlight how society judges bold ideas: failure makes them look reckless, while success makes them appear visionary.

Quote of the day "The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success," – Bruce Feirstein

The quote highlights how unconventional ideas are often viewed differently once they succeed. What may seem unrealistic or irrational today can later be celebrated as visionary.

What does this quote mean? Feirstein's quote explores the fine line between being seen as a visionary and being dismissed as unrealistic. Throughout history, many ideas that were once considered impossible or even foolish have gone on to transform industries, societies and the way people think.

The quote suggests that society often judges people by results rather than intent. If an unconventional idea succeeds, the person behind it is praised as a genius. If it fails, that same person may be criticised for taking unnecessary risks or thinking irrationally.

This does not mean every unusual idea is destined for success. Instead, the quote highlights how public perception shifts once an idea proves itself. It reminds us that innovation often requires people to challenge accepted norms despite criticism and doubt.

At its core, the quote encourages people to trust their ideas, take calculated risks and recognise that success often changes how others view courage and creativity.

Why is this quote so powerful? Many of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and inventors faced rejection before their ideas were accepted. New ways of thinking are often met with scepticism simply because they are unfamiliar.

Feirstein's words capture this reality. They remind us that fear of criticism should not prevent people from pursuing ideas they believe in. Progress often begins with someone willing to think differently from everyone else.

The quote also encourages resilience. Recognition rarely comes immediately, but persistence and confidence in one's vision can make the difference between giving up and achieving success.

Why does this quote resonate? The quote feels especially relevant in today's world, where innovation drives progress across technology, business, science and the arts. Entrepreneurs launching start-ups, researchers pursuing discoveries and creators experimenting with fresh ideas often face doubt before earning recognition.

The quote also reminds us to avoid judging people too quickly. Sometimes the difference between failure and success is timing, opportunity or persistence. It encourages an open mind and recognises that progress often comes from those willing to think differently.

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About Bruce Feirstein Bruce Feirstein is an American screenwriter, author and columnist. He is best known for writing several James Bond films, including GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough. Over the course of his career, Feirstein has also worked in advertising, journalism and television.