Quote of the Day by BTS' Suga: ‘Take your hands off what you cannot control. Get your hands on things you can change…’

"Take your hands off what you cannot control. Get your hands on things you can change. The only thing you can control is yourself." This quote delivered by BTS member Suga – born Min Yoon-gi – during the group's widely watched Dear Class of 2020 commencement address, has become one of the South Korean's artist's most quoted and enduring pieces of advice. Years after it was first delivered, the statement continues to circulate widely on social media, in self-help discussion and among BTS fans worldwide.

Meaning and relevance At first glance, the message appears deceptively simple. Suga's words encourage people to redirect their energy away from circumstances they cannot influence and towards actions, attitudes and decisions that remain within their control. In an age marked by political instability, economic uncertainty, and constant digital distraction, the advice offers a practical framework for coping with anxiety and disappointment.

Yet the quote carries additional weight because of the person who delivered it.

Why is the quote so important? Before becoming one of the world's most successful musicians, Suga experienced years of financial hardship and personal struggle. Raised in Daegu, South Korea, he pursued music despite opposition from his family and worked in part-time jobs while trying to establish himself as a rapper and producer. During his trainee years at Big Hit Entertainment, he faced significant financial difficulties and later openly discussed his experiences with depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

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Unlike many public figures who speak about perseverance in abstract terms, Suga's philosophy appears rooted in lived experience. Throughout his career – both as a member of BTS and as a solo artist under the name of Agust D – he has repeatedly explored themes of mental health, self-doubt, ambition, and acceptance in his music and public statements.

His quote of control reflects a broader lesson that has defined much of his artistic journey: that individuals cannot always control their circumstances, but they can control how they respond to them.

This perspective may also explain the statement resonates so strongly with audiences. Modern life often encourages people to focus on outcomes beyond their influence – career success, public approval, financial security, or personal setbacks. Suga's advice suggests a different approach: concentrate instead on effort, personal growth, and the choices available in the present moment.

How can this quote be applied to daily life? The practical application of this philosophy can be surprisingly straightforward. Someone worried about a job market they cannot control might focus instead on improving their skills. A student anxious about examination results can concentrate on preparation rather than outcomes. A person facing personal difficulties may not be able to change what has happened, but they can determine how they move forward.

The lesson is not about giving up control altogether. Rather, it is about recognising the limits of control and investing energy where it can have the greatest impact.

Suga himself has often embodied that principle. Despite physical injuries, mental health struggles and the extraordinary pressures of global fame, he has continued to reinvent himself as a performer, producer and songwriter. He has repeatedly acknowledged uncertainty and hardship while choosing to focus on aspects of his life and career within his power to shape.