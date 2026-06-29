Quote of the Day by BTS' Suga: ‘Take your hands off what you cannot control. Get your hands on things you can change…’

"Take your hands off what you cannot control. Get your hands on things you can change. The only thing you can control is yourself." This quote delivered by BTS member Suga – born Min Yoon-gi – during the group's widely watched Dear Class of 2020 commencement address, has become one of the South Korean's artist's most quoted and enduring pieces of advice. Years after it was first delivered, the statement continues to circulate widely on social media, in self-help discussion and among BTS fans worldwide.

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Meaning and relevance At first glance, the message appears deceptively simple. Suga's words encourage people to redirect their energy away from circumstances they cannot influence and towards actions, attitudes and decisions that remain within their control. In an age marked by political instability, economic uncertainty, and constant digital distraction, the advice offers a practical framework for coping with anxiety and disappointment.

Yet the quote carries additional weight because of the person who delivered it.

Why is the quote so important? Before becoming one of the world's most successful musicians, Suga experienced years of financial hardship and personal struggle. Raised in Daegu, South Korea, he pursued music despite opposition from his family and worked in part-time jobs while trying to establish himself as a rapper and producer. During his trainee years at Big Hit Entertainment, he faced significant financial difficulties and later openly discussed his experiences with depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

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Unlike many public figures who speak about perseverance in abstract terms, Suga's philosophy appears rooted in lived experience. Throughout his career – both as a member of BTS and as a solo artist under the name of Agust D – he has repeatedly explored themes of mental health, self-doubt, ambition, and acceptance in his music and public statements.

His quote of control reflects a broader lesson that has defined much of his artistic journey: that individuals cannot always control their circumstances, but they can control how they respond to them.

This perspective may also explain the statement resonates so strongly with audiences. Modern life often encourages people to focus on outcomes beyond their influence – career success, public approval, financial security, or personal setbacks. Suga's advice suggests a different approach: concentrate instead on effort, personal growth, and the choices available in the present moment.

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How can this quote be applied to daily life? The practical application of this philosophy can be surprisingly straightforward. Someone worried about a job market they cannot control might focus instead on improving their skills. A student anxious about examination results can concentrate on preparation rather than outcomes. A person facing personal difficulties may not be able to change what has happened, but they can determine how they move forward.

The lesson is not about giving up control altogether. Rather, it is about recognising the limits of control and investing energy where it can have the greatest impact.

Suga himself has often embodied that principle. Despite physical injuries, mental health struggles and the extraordinary pressures of global fame, he has continued to reinvent himself as a performer, producer and songwriter. He has repeatedly acknowledged uncertainty and hardship while choosing to focus on aspects of his life and career within his power to shape.

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Perhaps that is why this particular quote has endured long after it was first spoken. It is neither a promise of success nor a guarantee of happiness. Instead, it offers something more practical: the reminder that while much of life remains beyond our control, our response to it never entirely is.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.