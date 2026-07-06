Quote of the Day by BTS' V: ‘When things get hard, stop for awhile and look back and see how far you’ve come…’

"When things get hard, pause for a moment and look back at how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding that journey has been. You are a beautiful flower — unique in this world." The quote, attributed to BTS member V (Kim Tae-hyung), has struck a chord with fans worldwide because of its simple, heartfelt message about resilience, self-worth and perseverance. Spoken in V’s thoughtful, reflective manner, it has become a frequently shared line of encouragement connected to the South Korean singer.

Meaning of the quote At its heart, the quote asks us to stop during difficult times and acknowledge the progress we’ve already made. Instead of being consumed by current struggles or future goals, V’s words invite reflection on how far we’ve travelled. The flower metaphor gently reminds us that growth is gradual and often unseen by the person growing.

The message has broad appeal. In a fast-paced, competitive world where success is often measured against external benchmarks, V’s words shift the focus inward — to personal growth, resilience and recognising one’s own worth. That perspective has resonated especially with young people facing academic pressure, career uncertainty and personal challenges.

Relevance of the quote to V's career and legacy The sentiment also echoes V’s own path. Before becoming one of the world’s most recognisable musicians, Kim Tae-hyung spent years training amid uncertainty in the South Korean entertainment system. Since BTS’s debut in 2013 he has navigated the intense pressures of global fame while exploring his individual artistic voice through solo music, acting and other creative projects.

Throughout his career V has spoken often about patience, emotional honesty and growth. His solo work frequently touches on loneliness, self-discovery and healing, so fans often read this quote not just as generic encouragement but as a reflection of his own experience with setbacks, success and change.

Born on 30 December 1995 in Daegu, South Korea, Kim Taehyung rose to international prominence as a vocalist with BTS, one of the most commercially successful and culturally influential acts of recent decades. Beyond the group, he has built a reputation as a solo artist, actor and cultural figure, noted for his distinctive voice, artistic sensibility and charitable efforts.

Why is this quote so important? Part of the quote’s lasting appeal is its practical value. Mental health professionals and motivational speakers stress the importance of self-reflection, gratitude and recognising small achievements during hard times. Pausing to acknowledge progress, celebrating small wins and practising self-compassion all help build emotional resilience and long-term well-being.

For many fans of V and BTS, the line is a reminder that growth rarely follows a straight line and that perseverance includes valuing yourself even when external validation is lacking. Its reach goes beyond celebrity culture, offering a simple lesson about hope, resilience and appreciating your own journey.