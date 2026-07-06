Quote of the Day by BTS' V: ‘When things get hard, stop for awhile and look back and see how far you’ve come…’

"When things get hard, pause for a moment and look back at how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding that journey has been. You are a beautiful flower — unique in this world." The quote, attributed to BTS member V (Kim Tae-hyung), has struck a chord with fans worldwide because of its simple, heartfelt message about resilience, self-worth and perseverance. Spoken in V’s thoughtful, reflective manner, it has become a frequently shared line of encouragement connected to the South Korean singer.

Advertisement

Meaning of the quote At its heart, the quote asks us to stop during difficult times and acknowledge the progress we’ve already made. Instead of being consumed by current struggles or future goals, V’s words invite reflection on how far we’ve travelled. The flower metaphor gently reminds us that growth is gradual and often unseen by the person growing.

The message has broad appeal. In a fast-paced, competitive world where success is often measured against external benchmarks, V’s words shift the focus inward — to personal growth, resilience and recognising one’s own worth. That perspective has resonated especially with young people facing academic pressure, career uncertainty and personal challenges.

Advertisement

Relevance of the quote to V's career and legacy The sentiment also echoes V’s own path. Before becoming one of the world’s most recognisable musicians, Kim Tae-hyung spent years training amid uncertainty in the South Korean entertainment system. Since BTS’s debut in 2013 he has navigated the intense pressures of global fame while exploring his individual artistic voice through solo music, acting and other creative projects.

Throughout his career V has spoken often about patience, emotional honesty and growth. His solo work frequently touches on loneliness, self-discovery and healing, so fans often read this quote not just as generic encouragement but as a reflection of his own experience with setbacks, success and change.

Born on 30 December 1995 in Daegu, South Korea, Kim Taehyung rose to international prominence as a vocalist with BTS, one of the most commercially successful and culturally influential acts of recent decades. Beyond the group, he has built a reputation as a solo artist, actor and cultural figure, noted for his distinctive voice, artistic sensibility and charitable efforts.

Advertisement

Why is this quote so important? Part of the quote’s lasting appeal is its practical value. Mental health professionals and motivational speakers stress the importance of self-reflection, gratitude and recognising small achievements during hard times. Pausing to acknowledge progress, celebrating small wins and practising self-compassion all help build emotional resilience and long-term well-being.

For many fans of V and BTS, the line is a reminder that growth rarely follows a straight line and that perseverance includes valuing yourself even when external validation is lacking. Its reach goes beyond celebrity culture, offering a simple lesson about hope, resilience and appreciating your own journey.

Years after it first circulated, V’s words still resonate because they capture a universal truth: progress isn’t only about how far you have left to go, but also about recognising how far you’ve already come.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.