Subscribe

Quote of the day by Carl Jung: ‘Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to…’

Carl Jung, one of the most influential psychologists of the 20th century, believed that human reactions often reveal deeper truths about fears, insecurities, and hidden emotions.

Livemint
Updated15 May 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Quote of the day by Carl Jung.
Quote of the day by Carl Jung.
AI Quick Read

“Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” The well-known quote by Carl Jung continues to attract attention in discussions around leadership, emotional intelligence, and workplace behaviour.

Jung, one of the most influential psychologists of the 20th century, believed that human reactions often reveal deeper truths about fears, insecurities, and hidden emotions.

Advertisement

What Jung’s quote means

Experts say Jung’s quote is ultimately about self-awareness.

In workplaces, people often assume irritation means another person is entirely at fault — a colleague may appear too slow, a manager too controlling, or a client too demanding. Jung’s idea challenges people to examine why certain behaviours trigger strong emotional reactions.

The quote does not suggest that all behaviour should be tolerated. Some actions can genuinely be harmful or unprofessional. However, Jung argued that emotional reactions may also reveal hidden fears, insecurities or unresolved personal issues.

For leaders, this becomes especially important because frustration and irritation can affect judgment and decision-making.

Also Read | Quote of the Day by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu — ‘Time is a created thing…’

A manager irritated by outspoken employees, for example, may actually feel uncomfortable with disagreement. Similarly, a founder frustrated by cautious team members may be resisting necessary discipline around risk.

Advertisement

From psychiatry to analytical psychology

Born in Kesswil in 1875, Jung began his career in psychiatry before developing his own school of thought known as analytical psychology.

After initially working with Sigmund Freud, Jung expanded his research into dreams, symbols, personality types and the unconscious mind. He later introduced concepts such as archetypes, introversion, extraversion and the “shadow”, ideas that continue to influence psychology, leadership coaching and self-development.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde on marriage: ‘Men marry because they are…'

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Jung played a major role in shaping modern understanding of the collective unconscious and personality theory.

Another Jung quote that complements it

Another quote widely linked to Jung states:

“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.”

Although the wording is debated, the idea closely reflects Jung’s broader work on unconscious behaviour and hidden emotional patterns.

Advertisement

Together, the two quotes highlight a central leadership lesson: unexamined emotions can quietly shape decisions, relationships and workplace culture.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Laird Hamilton: ‘Make sure your worst enemy doesn’t…'

Leadership lessons businesses can apply

Experts say Jung’s ideas can be applied in practical ways within organisations and teams:

1. Pause before reacting emotionally to conflict or criticism.

2. Identify recurring triggers and behavioural patterns.

3. Separate genuine workplace issues from personal insecurities.

4. Use emotional reactions as opportunities for self-reflection.

5. Replace blame with curiosity and questioning.

6. Give feedback calmly after understanding the real issue.

A message that continues to influence leadership

A quote often linked to Aristotle perhaps best reflects Jung’s broader philosophy:

“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.”

While the attribution remains debated, the message aligns closely with Jung’s ideas about self-awareness and reflection.

Advertisement

More than a century later, Jung’s work continues to resonate because it suggests that personal growth often begins by examining the emotions people would rather avoid.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

LEADERSHIP
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsQuote of the day by Carl Jung: ‘Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to…’
Advertisement
Read Next Story