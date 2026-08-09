Quote of the Day by Cate Blanchett: ‘If you know you are going to fail, then fail gloriously!’

“If you know you are going to fail, then fail gloriously!” — Cate Blanchett

The quote is a reminder that failure does not necessarily have to be avoided; sometimes, it is the willingness to take a risk that makes the attempt worthwhile.

Meaning and relevance of the quote Blanchett’s words encourage people to commit fully to their choices rather than allow the fear of getting something wrong to dictate their decisions.

The sentiment is particularly fitting when viewed against Blanchett’s own career. Rather than repeatedly choosing roles that offered the safest route to success, the Australian actor has built a reputation for moving between mainstream cinema, independent films, period dramas, psychological stories and challenging character-driven projects.

Blanchett first gained international recognition through films including Elizabeth, in which she portrayed Queen Elizabeth I. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination and established her as a major screen presence. She later won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and the Academy Award for Best Actress for Blue Jasmine, demonstrating her range across very different characters.

Her filmography has also included The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Notes on a Scandal, I'm Not There, Carol, Thor: Ragnarok, Ocean's 8 and Tár. The variety of those projects has been central to her reputation as an actor willing to embrace complexity rather than remain confined to one particular image.

How is the quote relevant to Blanchett's career and legacy? The idea behind the quote also reflects something important about Blanchett's legacy: a successful career is not necessarily built by eliminating the possibility of failure. It can instead come from being prepared to take creative risks, even when the outcome is uncertain.

Across decades of work, Blanchett has continued to challenge herself with demanding performances and unconventional material. Her career therefore gives the quote an added weight. Failure may be inevitable at some point, but approaching difficult choices with conviction can turn even an uncertain path into something memorable.