Quote of the Day by Cate Blanchett: ‘If you know you are going to fail, then fail gloriously!’

“If you know you are going to fail, then fail gloriously!” — Cate Blanchett

The quote is a reminder that failure does not necessarily have to be avoided; sometimes, it is the willingness to take a risk that makes the attempt worthwhile.

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Meaning and relevance of the quote Blanchett’s words encourage people to commit fully to their choices rather than allow the fear of getting something wrong to dictate their decisions.

The sentiment is particularly fitting when viewed against Blanchett’s own career. Rather than repeatedly choosing roles that offered the safest route to success, the Australian actor has built a reputation for moving between mainstream cinema, independent films, period dramas, psychological stories and challenging character-driven projects.

Blanchett first gained international recognition through films including Elizabeth, in which she portrayed Queen Elizabeth I. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination and established her as a major screen presence. She later won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and the Academy Award for Best Actress for Blue Jasmine, demonstrating her range across very different characters.

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Her filmography has also included The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Notes on a Scandal, I'm Not There, Carol, Thor: Ragnarok, Ocean's 8 and Tár. The variety of those projects has been central to her reputation as an actor willing to embrace complexity rather than remain confined to one particular image.

How is the quote relevant to Blanchett's career and legacy? The idea behind the quote also reflects something important about Blanchett's legacy: a successful career is not necessarily built by eliminating the possibility of failure. It can instead come from being prepared to take creative risks, even when the outcome is uncertain.

Across decades of work, Blanchett has continued to challenge herself with demanding performances and unconventional material. Her career therefore gives the quote an added weight. Failure may be inevitable at some point, but approaching difficult choices with conviction can turn even an uncertain path into something memorable.

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For Blanchett, the lasting legacy is not simply the awards or acclaimed performances, but the willingness to keep experimenting. Her words ultimately suggest that if failure cannot always be avoided, there is still a choice in how one faces it: cautiously, or gloriously.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.