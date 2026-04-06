Quote of the Day by Charles Bukowski: ‘An intellectual says a simple thing in a hard way…’

"An intellectual says a simple thing in a hard way. An artist says a hard thing in a simple way."

This is Charles Bukowski at his most Bukowski, cutting, precise, and containing more truth per word than most essays three pages long. The line is constructed as a perfect mirror: two sentences, same structure, opposite meaning. And in the contrast between them, an entire argument about what art is actually for.

Bukowski did not like pretension. He distrusted it the way a person distrusts something that has hurt them before. He spent enough time on the outside of literary respectability to develop a clear eye for the difference between language that illuminates and language that performs.

This quote is the result of that clear eye.

What it means

The intellectual, in Bukowski's framing, takes something that is essentially simple: an observation, an idea, an emotion. They wrap it in so much apparatus that it becomes inaccessible: jargon, abstraction and layers of qualification.

The idea disappears inside its own packaging. The reader finishes the paragraph knowing less than they did before, but feeling vaguely that they should be impressed.

The artist does the opposite. They take something genuinely difficult, grief, loneliness, the particular weight of a Tuesday afternoon when nothing is wrong and nothing is right, and find the exact words that make another person feel it immediately. They do it without explanation, without footnotes, without having to work for it.

One is complexity in the service of obscurity. The other is simplicity in the service of depth. They look similar from the outside. Inside, they are completely different.

Where it comes from

Charles Bukowski was born in Germany in 1920 and grew up in poverty in Los Angeles. He spent years in manual labour, post offices, and cheap rooms, drinking heavily and writing constantly.

When his work eventually found an audience, it was not through academic recognition. It was through readers who felt, sometimes for the first time, that someone had honestly described their life rather than polished it.

Bukowski had little patience for the literary establishment. He found most of what was celebrated in universities to be exactly what this quote describes: complicated in the way that hides rather than reveals.

His own writing was the deliberate opposite: short sentences, concrete images, and no distance between the feeling and the page.

He was not anti-intelligence. He was anti-performance. The quote draws that distinction clearly. The problem is not having complex thoughts. The problem is using complexity as a wall between yourself and the people you are supposedly trying to reach.

Another perspective

Bukowski also wrote: "The words you need are always there. They are just hidden under the fear."

This companion thought reframes the original quote. The intellectual reaches for complicated language partly because simple language requires courage.

To say a thing plainly is to be vulnerable. If you say it plainly and it fails to land, there is nowhere to hide. Complexity gives you cover. Simplicity does not.

The artist, in Bukowski's view, accepts that exposure. They say the hard thing anyway, as clearly as they can manage, and trust that honesty is its own form of communication.

That willingness to be understood, rather than merely respected, is what separates the artist from the intellectual in his framing.

How to apply it today

Takeaway 1: Before you write anything, ask yourself honestly whether you are explaining or performing. The goal of communication is to transfer something from your mind to another person's mind as cleanly as possible.

Takeaway 2: Simple is not the same as shallow. The most complex ideas in history have been expressed in simple language.

Takeaway 3: If you find yourself reaching for longer words, longer sentences, and more abstract framing, stop and ask what you are actually afraid of. Often, complexity is a defence mechanism.

The hardest thing to do in any form of communication is to say a hard thing simply and trust that the simplicity is enough. Most people never get there. The ones who do are the ones we remember.

Related readings Post Office by Charles Bukowski

It’s his first novel, written in three weeks, about a man working a dead-end job and surviving on stubbornness and alcohol.

On Writing by Stephen King

It’s a working writer's guide to the craft that argues, on nearly every page, for the same principle Bukowski articulates in one sentence.

The Elements of Style by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White

It’s the most-cited guide to writing in the English language, built entirely on the idea that simplicity and precision are the highest virtues available to a writer.

Notes from Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky