Quote of the Day by Charles Dickens on money management: ‘Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen…'

“Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery,” Charles Dickens, David Copperfield, Chapter 12.

Also Read | Charles Dickens | Under the magic lantern

Timeless lesson on money management One of Charles Dickens's famous lines is: “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.”

Advertisement

Though written many years ago, the quote remains relevant today. It reflects a simple but important truth about financial management and the relationship between money and peace of mind.

Also Read | The importance of financial discipline from early life

Importance of financial discipline The quote explains that happiness does not always depend on earning a large amount of money. Instead, it depends on how wisely a person manages their income and expenses. A person who earns less but spends carefully may live a more peaceful and stable life than someone who earns more but spends beyond their limits.

Dickens uses a very small difference in expenditure to show how even minor overspending can create stress and financial difficulties. In modern times, this message is more important than ever.

Also Read | How to create a financial plan on your own? Here are 6 key steps

With the rise of online shopping, digital payments and easy access to credit cards and loans, people often spend without proper planning. The growing use of ‘buy now, pay later’ services and rising credit card debt among young consumers reflect how easy spending habits can create financial pressure.

Advertisement

Many individuals try to maintain lifestyles that are beyond their income levels. While these spending habits may provide temporary satisfaction, they can eventually lead to financial pressure, debt, and anxiety. The quote also highlights the importance of budgeting.

Financial planning is not only about saving money but also about understanding priorities and making responsible decisions. People who track their spending and live within their means are generally more prepared for emergencies and future goals. This planning creates a sense of security and stability in life.

Relevance of quote in modern times Another reason why the quote continues to connect with readers is its simplicity. Dickens presents a complex financial lesson in a direct and easy-to-understand manner. The quote does not focus on wealth or luxury. Instead, it focuses on balance and discipline. It reminds people that financial well-being is often shaped by everyday habits rather than extraordinary earnings.

Advertisement

For young professionals and students, the quote serves as a valuable lesson about developing responsible financial habits early in life. Managing money carefully from the beginning can help avoid long-term financial stress. It also encourages individuals to distinguish between needs and unnecessary expenses.

In a world where financial pressures are increasing, the quote encourages people to spend wisely, live responsibly, and value stability over unnecessary extravagance. Its message is simple, practical, and deeply relevant even today.

Also Read | 5 warning signs your finances are in trouble and how to fix them

(The first draft of this story is AI-generated.)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer