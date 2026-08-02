Quote of the day by Charles Eastman on valuing bonds beyond blood: ‘Friendship is held to be the severest….’

Quote of the day by Charles Eastman: “Friendship is held to be the severest test of character. It is easy, we think, to be loyal to a family and clan, whose blood is in your own veins.”

American physician, writer, and social reformer Charles Eastman's quote highlights the true value and difficulty of genuine friendship. Loyalty to family is often considered natural because family relationships are built on shared blood, history, culture, and lifelong bonds but friendship is a relationship we choose.

Diving deeper into the meaning of Charles Eastman's quote This quote suggests that friendship is one of the greatest tests as it evaluates a person's character when one is not connected to the other person by birth, but by trust, understanding, respect and shared experiences.

Friendship is a relationship based on loyalty when an individual does not have a natural obligation to stand beside. One chooses their friend simply because they value them as a human being. A friend is a person who remains supportive during difficult times, keeps a confidence, offers honest advice, or stands by us when there is nothing to gain, that loyalty becomes especially meaningful.

How is this quote relevant in present day context? Recalling Eastman's words of wisdom on the occasion of Friendship Day reminds us that a person who remains present in difficult times, beyond celebrations and moments of success, is a true friend. Friendship is often tested most clearly during adversity. It is easy to celebrate someone's achievements, but it takes genuine character to support them when they are struggling.

Eastman's words suggest that loyalty should not be confused with blind support, while healthy friendship involves mutual respect and boundaries, it thrives when both people can be themselves, communicate openly, and trust that their relationship will survive disagreements.

Notably, family gives us our first bonds, but friendship gives us the opportunity to demonstrate loyalty by choice. In essence, this quote implies that a true friend is not simply someone who shares our happiest moments; they are someone who remains genuine when life becomes difficult.

More about Charles Eastman One of the first Native Americans to receive a medical degree, Charles Eastman completed his schooling at Kimball Union Academy. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1887 and then went on to pursue medical degree at Boston University. He is noted for his work on improving the life of youths as he founded thirty-two Native American chapters of the YMCA and helped in the establishment of the Boy Scouts of America. An early Native American historian, his notable books include Indian Boyhood (1902), The Soul of the Indian (1911) and From the Deep Woods to Civilization (1916).