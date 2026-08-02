Quote of the day by Charles Eastman on valuing bonds beyond blood: ‘Friendship is held to be the severest….’

Quote of the day by Charles Eastman: “Friendship is held to be the severest test of character. It is easy, we think, to be loyal to a family and clan, whose blood is in your own veins.”

American physician, writer, and social reformer Charles Eastman's quote highlights the true value and difficulty of genuine friendship. Loyalty to family is often considered natural because family relationships are built on shared blood, history, culture, and lifelong bonds but friendship is a relationship we choose.

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Diving deeper into the meaning of Charles Eastman's quote This quote suggests that friendship is one of the greatest tests as it evaluates a person's character when one is not connected to the other person by birth, but by trust, understanding, respect and shared experiences.

Friendship is a relationship based on loyalty when an individual does not have a natural obligation to stand beside. One chooses their friend simply because they value them as a human being. A friend is a person who remains supportive during difficult times, keeps a confidence, offers honest advice, or stands by us when there is nothing to gain, that loyalty becomes especially meaningful.

How is this quote relevant in present day context? Recalling Eastman's words of wisdom on the occasion of Friendship Day reminds us that a person who remains present in difficult times, beyond celebrations and moments of success, is a true friend. Friendship is often tested most clearly during adversity. It is easy to celebrate someone's achievements, but it takes genuine character to support them when they are struggling.

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Eastman's words suggest that loyalty should not be confused with blind support, while healthy friendship involves mutual respect and boundaries, it thrives when both people can be themselves, communicate openly, and trust that their relationship will survive disagreements.

Notably, family gives us our first bonds, but friendship gives us the opportunity to demonstrate loyalty by choice. In essence, this quote implies that a true friend is not simply someone who shares our happiest moments; they are someone who remains genuine when life becomes difficult.

More about Charles Eastman One of the first Native Americans to receive a medical degree, Charles Eastman completed his schooling at Kimball Union Academy. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1887 and then went on to pursue medical degree at Boston University. He is noted for his work on improving the life of youths as he founded thirty-two Native American chapters of the YMCA and helped in the establishment of the Boy Scouts of America. An early Native American historian, his notable books include Indian Boyhood (1902), The Soul of the Indian (1911) and From the Deep Woods to Civilization (1916).

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More quotes by Charles Eastman “Children must early learn the the beauty of generosity. They are taught to give what they prize most, that they may taste the happiness of giving.”

“The logical man must either deny all miracles or none.”

“Each soul must meet the morning sun, the new sweet earth and the Great Silence alone.”

“I have not cared to pile up more dry bones, but to clothe them with flesh and blood.”

“The religion of the Indian is the last thing about him that the man of another race will ever understand. First,”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.