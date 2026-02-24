Quote of the day by Chinua Achebe: 'Art is man’s constant effort to create….'

Quote of the day: “Art is man’s constant effort to create for himself a different order of reality from that which is given to him" — Chinua Achebe

It is associated with his collection of essays, Morning Yet on Creation Day, published in 1975.

Nigerian novelist and poet Chinua Achebe once said, “Art is man’s constant effort to create for himself a different order of reality from that which is given to him.” This statement offers profound insight into the essence of human creativity and the role of art in society. Achebe, widely regarded as the father of modern African literature, emphasised that art is not merely a reflection of the world but a deliberate act of reimagining it.

Achebe’s quote, at its core, suggests that art is humanity’s attempt to go beyond the limitations of the reality we inherit. Life presents a world full of constraints—social, cultural, political, and even natural. Through art, individuals can explore possibilities beyond these confines. Whether through literature, painting, music, or theater, art enables humans to construct alternative realities, to question norms, and to envision worlds that may not yet exist. In essence, it is a bridge between what is and what could be.

Achebe’s own works exemplify this philosophy. In his seminal novel Things Fall Apart, he reconstructs the world of pre-colonial Igbo society, portraying its complexity, values, and struggles. By doing so, Achebe challenges the stereotypical depictions of African societies as primitive or chaotic, offering a richer, more nuanced vision of reality. Here, literature is not just storytelling; it is a reshaping of perception—a creation of a reality that confronts both ignorance and misrepresentation.

Art also serves as a means of resistance and liberation. For many societies under oppression or cultural marginalisation, artistic expression becomes a tool to imagine freedom and justice. Music, poetry, and visual arts provide spaces where voices that are often silenced in everyday life can articulate alternative visions. Achebe’s statement reminds us that every act of art carries within it the power to question, to transform, and to inspire new ways of seeing the world.

Moreover, the quote reflects a universal truth: humans are naturally dissatisfied with mere acceptance of reality. Art is an expression of curiosity, imagination, and aspiration. It is a testament to the human spirit’s desire to experiment, to push boundaries, and to find meaning beyond the immediate and visible. In doing so, art becomes a dialogue between the given reality and the artist’s imagined possibilities, enriching both the creator and the audience.

Who was Chinua Achebe? Chinua Achebe, a Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic, is considered a key figure in modern African literature. His debut and landmark novel, Things Fall Apart (1958), holds a significant place in African literary history and continues to be the most widely read, translated, and studied African novel. Born in Ogidi, then part of Colonial Nigeria, Achebe’s upbringing was shaped by both Igbo traditional culture and colonial Christian influences. Excelling academically, he attended what is now the University of Ibadan, where he developed a strong critique of the way Western literature portrayed Africa.

Chinua Achebe was born on November 16, 1930. His father, Isaiah Okafo Achebe, worked as a teacher and evangelist, while his mother, Janet Anaenechi Iloegbunam, was the daughter of a blacksmith from Awka, a leader among church women, and a vegetable farmer.

He died on March 21, 2013, at the age of 82 in Boston.