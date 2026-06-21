Quote of the day by Clarence Budington Kelland on Father's Day: 'My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and….'

Quote of the day by Clarence Budington Kelland: “My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.”

Prolific writer Clarence Budington Kelland believed that lessons are learned through observation, through watching the people we admire navigate life with integrity, resilience, and purpose. His quote suggests that life's most profound lessons are never spoken, not taught through lectures, instructions, or carefully prepared advice. On the occasion of Father's Day, Budington Kelland words remind us that father's greatest legacy is not found in what he says but in how he lives.

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What does this quote mean? The best-selling author Clarence Budington Kelland gives a universal message that a father's actions often speak louder than any guidance he can offer. Kelland's quote beautifully suggests that the most impactful fathers are not necessarily those who have all the answers. Rather, they are those who demonstrate through their actions what it means to live with honesty, dedication and compassion.

How is this quote relevant in present day context Children learn by noticing how their parents treat others, handle challenges, celebrate successes and respond to failures. All of this happens long before they understand the meaning of responsibility, kindness or perseverance. They learn values when they are practiced in everyday life.

Careful observations of children quietly shape their understanding of the world and the kind of person they aspire to become. Hence, this quote emphasizes that children are remarkably observant and are influenced more through father's example than words.

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How father's actions teach values A father who works hard without complaint teaches the value of commitment.

A father who treats everyone with respect teaches humility and kindness.

A father who faces adversity with courage teaches resilience. Underscoring the unmatched power of example, Clarence Budington Kelland's words of wisdom imply that words can inspire but actions create lasting impressions. A child may forget a piece of advice, but they rarely forget the character they witnessed in a parent. The quiet sacrifices, the unwavering support and the consistent values displayed over the years become a blueprint for life.

In essence, a father's, choices, and conduct become lessons that endure long after childhood. A father is a living example for his children who passes on wisdom that cannot be found in books—a living testament to the values that matter most. And in watching him, his children learn not just how to live, but how to live well.

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More about Clarence Budington Kelland Best known for Scattergood Baines series, Clarence Budington Kelland had a long career as a fiction writer. His career spanned nearly 4 decades, stretching from 1913 to 1960. During his lifetime, he wrote 60 novels, some 200 short stories and his work was published in many magazines, including The Saturday Evening Post and The American Magazine.

Popularly known for the Mark Tidd, the Catty Atkins and the Scattergood Baines series, his other notable adult books included Kelland include Conflict (1920), Rhoda Fair (1925), Hard Money (1930), Arizona (1939), and Dangerous Angel (1953). He served as the vice president and director of Phoenix Newspaper Group, which published the Arizona Republic and the Phoenix Gazette.