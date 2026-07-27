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Quote of the day by Corliss Lamont on liberty: 'True freedom is the capacity for acting according to one's true….'

Corliss Lamont defined freedom as self-determination and living free from external force. According to him, liberty is not just an absence of rules, but the power to express your true self.

Fareha Naaz
Updated27 Jul 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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Corliss Lamont believed that one is free when they can make their own choices based on inner values.
Corliss Lamont believed that one is free when they can make their own choices based on inner values.(X @MacCocktail)
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Quote of the day by Corliss Lamont: “True freedom is the capacity for acting according to one's true character, to be altogether one's self, to be self-determined and not subject to outside coercion.”

American socialist and humanist philosopher Corliss Lamont believed that freedom is something that is far deeper than being simply the right to make choices. According to this perspective, true freedom means having the ability to live authentically, make independent decisions and remain true to one's values without being controlled by external pressure or coercion.

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What does this quote mean?

Civil liberties advocate Corliss Lamont's words of wisdom suggest that freedom begins with knowing oneself and is exercised when one acts in accordance with their true character, understanding, principles, strengths, aspirations and beliefs. Hence, freedom means making thoughtful choices that are consistent with one's deepest values while respecting the rights and freedoms of others.

Corliss Lamont emphasized that the most meaningful form of freedom begins within. To be free is to know who we are, think for ourselves, make conscious choices, and have the courage to live according to our genuine values. When we become self-determined rather than controlled by outside forces, we move closer to experiencing freedom in its truest sense.

How is this quote relevant in present day context

The timeless quote is relevant in today's society as a free individual should be able to think critically, disagree respectfully, and form independent judgments. In a democratic set up, where freedom of thought and expression are essential, true freedom involves the ability to question prevailing opinions. When people are afraid to express their views because of intimidation or coercion, their political and personal freedom becomes limited.

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Lamont's message reminds us that freedom comes with responsibility, self-determination does not mean ignorance to others well-being, genuine freedom exists alongside mutual respect, justice and accountability. In the present day, this quote offers an important lesson, teaching us that freedom is not merely the absence of chains, it is the presence of the courage and opportunity to live authentically. It encourages us to examine whether our decisions truly belong to us or whether they are being shaped by fear, expectations, and external pressures.

More about Corliss Lamont

Born in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 28, 1902 to JP Morgan & Co chairman W Lamont and Florence Haskell (Corliss), he was a critical of the Soviets. He graduated as valedictorian of Phillips Exeter Academy in 1920, and magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1924. He secured a PhD in philosophy in 1932 from Columbia University. He taught at several universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Harvard and the New School for Social Research.

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Some of his notable books and major works are listed below:

  • The Philosophy of Humanism
  • The Illusion of Immortality
  • Freedom Is As Freedom Does
  • Freedom of Choice Affirmed
  • A Lifetime of Dissent
  • Soviet Civilization
  • Lover's Credo: Poems of Love
  • Remembering John Masefield
  • A Humanist Wedding Service
  • A Humanist Funeral Service

Other quotes by Corliss Lamont

“The cause-effect sequences in our brains are just as determining, just as inescapable, as anywhere else in Nature.”

“We do not ask to be born; and we do not ask to die. But born we are and die we must. We come into existence and we pass out of existence. And in neither case does high-handed fate await our ratification of its decree.”

“Humanism believes that the individual attains the good life by harmoniously combining personal satisfactions and continuous self-development with significant work and other activities that contribute to the welfare of the community.”

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About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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