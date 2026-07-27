Quote of the day by Corliss Lamont on liberty: 'True freedom is the capacity for acting according to one's true….'

Quote of the day by Corliss Lamont: “True freedom is the capacity for acting according to one's true character, to be altogether one's self, to be self-determined and not subject to outside coercion.”

American socialist and humanist philosopher Corliss Lamont believed that freedom is something that is far deeper than being simply the right to make choices. According to this perspective, true freedom means having the ability to live authentically, make independent decisions and remain true to one's values without being controlled by external pressure or coercion.

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What does this quote mean? Civil liberties advocate Corliss Lamont's words of wisdom suggest that freedom begins with knowing oneself and is exercised when one acts in accordance with their true character, understanding, principles, strengths, aspirations and beliefs. Hence, freedom means making thoughtful choices that are consistent with one's deepest values while respecting the rights and freedoms of others.

Corliss Lamont emphasized that the most meaningful form of freedom begins within. To be free is to know who we are, think for ourselves, make conscious choices, and have the courage to live according to our genuine values. When we become self-determined rather than controlled by outside forces, we move closer to experiencing freedom in its truest sense.

How is this quote relevant in present day context The timeless quote is relevant in today's society as a free individual should be able to think critically, disagree respectfully, and form independent judgments. In a democratic set up, where freedom of thought and expression are essential, true freedom involves the ability to question prevailing opinions. When people are afraid to express their views because of intimidation or coercion, their political and personal freedom becomes limited.

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Lamont's message reminds us that freedom comes with responsibility, self-determination does not mean ignorance to others well-being, genuine freedom exists alongside mutual respect, justice and accountability. In the present day, this quote offers an important lesson, teaching us that freedom is not merely the absence of chains, it is the presence of the courage and opportunity to live authentically. It encourages us to examine whether our decisions truly belong to us or whether they are being shaped by fear, expectations, and external pressures.

More about Corliss Lamont Born in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 28, 1902 to JP Morgan & Co chairman W Lamont and Florence Haskell (Corliss), he was a critical of the Soviets. He graduated as valedictorian of Phillips Exeter Academy in 1920, and magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1924. He secured a PhD in philosophy in 1932 from Columbia University. He taught at several universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Harvard and the New School for Social Research.

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Some of his notable books and major works are listed below:

The Philosophy of Humanism

The Illusion of Immortality

Freedom Is As Freedom Does

Freedom of Choice Affirmed

A Lifetime of Dissent

Soviet Civilization

Lover's Credo: Poems of Love

Remembering John Masefield

A Humanist Wedding Service

A Humanist Funeral Service Other quotes by Corliss Lamont “The cause-effect sequences in our brains are just as determining, just as inescapable, as anywhere else in Nature.”

“We do not ask to be born; and we do not ask to die. But born we are and die we must. We come into existence and we pass out of existence. And in neither case does high-handed fate await our ratification of its decree.”

“Humanism believes that the individual attains the good life by harmoniously combining personal satisfactions and continuous self-development with significant work and other activities that contribute to the welfare of the community.”

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.