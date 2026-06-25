Quote of the Day by Cristiano Ronaldo on discipline and progress: ‘It’s bad to have addictions. But it’s good to get….’

Quote of the day by Cristiano Ronaldo: “It’s bad to have addictions. But it’s good to get addicted to progress. Get addicted to improvement and you’ll become unstoppable,”

This powerful quote by soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo highlights that obsession can be destructive when it controls you, but transformative when it is directed toward growth. Providing a lesson on discipline and self-mastery, Ronaldo’s words offer a clear message: make improvement your habit, and progress will become your identity.

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What does this quote mean? The quote mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo's beliefs that are reflected in his action: relentless training, discipline, high standards and the refusal to settle. This quote matters because many people want success, but not everyone becomes committed to the daily process behind it.

To achieve progress in career, one should focus on repeated effort, not occasional motivation. This quote turns the focus away from the final reward and toward the habit of getting better. In simple terms, this quote means that improvement should become a daily habit. Hence, Ronaldo's message is: do not only chase success; become addicted to improving yourself.

The first part — “It’s bad to have addictions” — recognises that addiction usually means losing control but it is worth becoming deeply committed to, it is progress. The phrase “get addicted to improvement” is the heart of the quote which means waking up with the desire to become slightly better than yesterday: fitter, sharper, calmer, stronger, wiser, more skilled or more disciplined.

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The final line — “you’ll become unstoppable” — does not mean life will never defeat you. It means that a person who keeps improving becomes harder to break, harder to discourage and harder to keep down.

Life lessons from Cristiano Ronaldo’s quote 1. Progress is built through repetition — Big success rarely comes from one dramatic effort, it comes from small improvements repeated again and again.

2. Discipline is stronger than motivation — Motivation changes from day to day as discipline keeps working even when excitement fades.

3. Improvement should become part of your identity — Growth becomes natural instead of forced When one sees themselves someone who improves daily.

4. Do not become addicted to praise — Praise can make people comfortable while progress keeps people hungry.

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5. The unstoppable person is the one who keeps learning — Being unstoppable does not mean being perfect, it means refusing to stop improving after mistakes, losses or criticism.

More about Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history. Born in Madeira, Portugal, Ronaldo began his senior career at Sporting CP before joining Manchester United, where he became one of world football’s brightest stars. He later moved to Real Madrid, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer and won multiple UEFA Champions League titles. His career also includes spells at Juventus, a return to Manchester United and a move to Al-Nassr.

Why this quote still connects with modern readers This quote connects today because it reminds us that energy should be directed toward growth. Instead of being consumed by distractions, a person can become consumed by becoming better. The quote is especially relevant in a world where many people want quick success. Ronaldo’s message is slower, harder and more honest: improvement first, results later.

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Providing a timeless lesson on discipline and ambition, it advocates that the strongest people are not always the most talented. They are often the ones who keep improving when others become comfortable. Ronaldo teaches that progress can become a habit, improvement can become a lifestyle and discipline can turn ordinary effort into extraordinary results. When one makes growth a daily addiction, they do not just chase success — they become harder to stop.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared in AI

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